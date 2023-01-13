To whom it may concern —
Save for the icy mix of snow that accompanied sub-zero temperatures over Christmas weekend, the season hasn’t had a lot of a Christmasy or wintry look to it. It’s no one’s imagination that “Jingle Bells,” “Sleigh Ride” and other December season songs didn’t have a lot of context last month.
Winter hasn’t lived up to its billing in Indiana County and the National Weather Service reports it is the same throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. Actual measured snowfall is far below average amounts registered in the past.
Looking at the figures for Pittsburgh, “Your snowfall may be slightly higher, but not significantly,” meteorologist Lee Hendricks of the NWS office in Moon Township told the Gazette.
Through Jan. 12, Pittsburgh received 6.2 inches of snow. The normal year-to-date should be almost 2 feet.
The actual November snowfall exceeded the average, but the figures flipped in December. January is woefully behind the norm. The snowfall forecasted for day — liberally, up to 2 inches — won’t put much of a dent in that.
Monthly, according to Hendricks:
● October, recorded only a trace, normal is 0.4 inches.
● November, measured 3.3 inches, should be 2.4 inches.
● December, observed snowfall 2.9 inches, usually is 7.7 inches.
● January, so far only a trace, normal is 13.3 inches
● February, normal is 11.7.
● March, normal is 7.6.
For the average cold weather season, that’s 43.1 inches of snow.
The NWS and commercial forecasting agencies show little if any hope of wondrous white landscapes in the Indiana area in the near future. The iPhone Apple Weather app has a snowflake icon today but no others through Jan. 21. The Weather Channel app forecasts out through Jan. 26 with a chance of snow only on the 25th.
The trend certainly takes the teeth out of the forecasts of long winter Punxsutawney Phil usually offers.
’TIS THE SEASON ...
... for filing tax returns. The Indiana AARP chapter has teamed up with BPO Elks Lodge No. 931 to offer the AARP Tax Aide Program for eligible senior and low-income taxpayers this spring.
The program provides free tax preparation service to the local qualifying individuals, and “individuals from underserved remote communities in the county.”
Those interested in the Tax Aide program may phone (724) 762-8961 or (724) 762-8945 to arrange an appointment with a consultant at the Elks Lodge, 475 South 13th St. (place calls between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays). The consultations begin in February.
DRAIN A VEIN
The American Red Cross sets up for a blood drive today in Blairsville. Donors may give their pints from noon to 5 p.m. at Elks Lodge No. 406 on East Campbell Street ... Next opportunities in the area include two at Indiana Mall, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 21, then from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at Trinity United Methodist Church.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Indiana-Armstrong Special Olympics annual bowling tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Mohawk Lanes; the kid-centric Wee Ones Storytime is held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Indiana Free Library; and Jimmy Stewart, Lionel Barrymore and Jean Arthur in “You Can’t Take it With You,” which will be screened at 1 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Stewart Museum theater.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
It was a hot time when the new Sheetz Kwik Shopper store opened on Wayne Avenue near the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus, complete with self-serve gas pumps and convenient 7 a.m. to midnight hours of operation 365 days a year. The 19th store in the Sheetz empire, it opened 49 years ago at the site of a former Sunoco gas station, Gazette News Editor Bill Hastings reported in his weekly column.
Indiana restaurateur Herman Ricupero was being feted at a testimonial dinner put on by the Latrobe Elks Lodge to honor his service to Elks locally, statewide and nationally ... the political fires were burning locally with IUP connections to the two candidates running for Congress from the 12th District: Russ Wisor, the campaign manager for Republican Harry Fox, was a political science intern from the campus, while the Democratic opponent from Johnstown, John Murtha, was a former grad student at IUP ... and downtown Indiana welcomed a new business, the Bison Sweepers outlet near Colonial Inn on the 500 block of Philadelphia Street, as noted in Inside Indiana on Friday, Jan. 11, 1974.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com shows the lowest fuel prices in the area still in the $3.76 to $3.80 range at most outlets ... it’s a day of free haircuts offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St. Tips and donations to the center will be accepted ... Denny Roumm, of the RSM recycling center on South 13th Street, is the new chairman of the White Township planning commission ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, has a take-it-or-leave-it attitude toward snow, recalling British explorer and writer Ranulph Fiennes’ line, “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only inappropriate clothing.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.