To whom it may concern —
SOUPER BOWL
The United Way of Indiana County will offer the annual Souper Bowl fundraiser from a new location this year, the Hilton Garden Inn at IUP.
The Souper Bowl is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 1, when Nap’s Cucina Mia and CH Fields will put their best soups forward. The soup with the most orders will win the Souper Bowl.
Cost is a minimum donation of $7 per bowl, and all proceeds benefit the United Way. The meal includes homemade soup, bread, a cookie and drink.
CH Fields will offer beer cheese soup with pretzel croutons and buffalo chicken wing soup.
And Nap’s will feature spicy tomato gorgonzola and chicken pastina.
Delivery and curbside ordering and pickup is available, with a five order minimum for delivery. The delivery order deadline in Jan. 27.
For more information and access to the traditional order form, visit www.uwindianacounty.org/souperbowl.
CALL OF DUTY
At Tuesday’s Indiana Council meeting, borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said two of his officers were deployed with the Pennsylvania National Guard “somewhere between Indiana and Washington, D.C.,” where Joe Biden was sworn in as president Wednesday.
Those local guardsmen were in turn part of some 2,000 activated by Gov. Tom Wolf to support the D.C. National Guard and civil authorities dealing with the inauguration. That’s out of approximately 19,000 members of the Pennsylvania National Guard located in more than 80 armories and readiness centers across the state.
KILLER MUSICAL
Audrianne Speidel, of Bolivar, is among those who will appear in a groundbreaking virtual musical, “A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical.” The show was conceived as a new style of online theater by a team of Broadway professionals. Speidel is a senior at Ligonier Valley High School and among the Broadway Artists Alliance of NYC students in the cast.
The girls and their cast mates, ages 14-21, recently completed filming, and the fully edited production will livestream on Jan. 23 and 24.
“A Killer Party’s” nature as a musical conceived in quarantine posed unique challenges, including the fact that all rehearsals, filming and editing take place remotely. The cast has gathered on Zoom for rehearsals.
CONDOLENCES
Our obituaries this week included Kenneth Ken Uber, 95, of Indiana, formerly of Blairsville, who passed away Sunday.
Uber “wore many hats throughout his work life,” according to his obituary, having owned and operated Uber Appliance Store in Blairsville for 40 years.
In addition, he was a former Blairsville mayor and former manager of Citizens’ Ambulance Service of Blairsville, where he worked as an EMT/paramedic.
He also served as a former fire chief with Blairsville and worked at Smith Bus Company as a school bus driver, Stewart Bus Company driving senior citizens to their appointments, and he worked at Indiana Regional Medical Center transporting cancer patients to and from their treatments. Ken retired from IRMC in 2015 at age 90.
GOOD NEIGHBORS
Be sure to recognize these good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for those who are unable:
Blairsville: Tom Henderson (Penn View Road)
Homer City: Larry Jendrejeski and Cory Dixon (Miller Avenue and Church Street)
Indiana: Tom Donaldson (South 14th Street); Joe Previte (Kathryn Street), Bill Juart (12th Street)
Plumville: James Thompson and Carmen Gett
White Township: Sue and Scott Moran and boys Shane and Matthew, Sunset Acres, Shelley Drive; Keith Colvin and Mike Shanshala, Barclay Road; Everett Reed and Sharbaugh family (Barclay Road)
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the opening of Levity Brewing Co. with an outdoor concert, set for 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The band Midnight Lights will perform (roughly) ‘90s favorites.
Burn barrels will be on hand to help concertgoers stay warm.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be rescheduled.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the Indiana area today were hovering around $2.79 a gallon, compared with $2.69 statewide and $2.40 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices com). ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he was recently reminded of the words of ancient Greek philosopher Heraclitus: “There is nothing permanent except change.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items to mweaver@indiana gazette.net.