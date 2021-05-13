This week, to shine a spotlight on the need for investment in water and wastewater systems, Pennsylvania American Water is unveiling its 2021 infrastructure upgrade map in collaboration with United for Infrastructure 2021: A Week to Champion America’s Infrastructure.
The map includes three projects in the Indiana-White Township area and one in the Punxsutawney area.
“Last year, Pennsylvania American Water invested more than $2.8 million dollars in its Indiana service territory, resulting in the replacement of more than two miles of aging water main,” PAW Senior Specialist for External Affairs Heather DuBose said. “By using the interactive infrastructure map, users can see which projects are expected to be completed by the end of this year.”
The company’s 2021 web-based infrastructure map is accessible from any computer or mobile device by visiting Pennsylvania American Water’s website, pennsylvaniaamwater.com and clicking on Infrastructure Upgrade Map.
“Economic impact studies demonstrate that for every $1 million invested in water infrastructure, upwards of 15 jobs are generated throughout the economy. Pennsylvania American Water is on pace to invest $380 million in infrastructure improvements statewide this year, including these pipe projects,” Pennsylvania American Water President Mike Doran said.
The infrastructure map is part of a social media campaign focused on Pennsylvania American Water’s infrastructure reinvestment across the Commonwealth. It will feature educational videos and various content on its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter social media channels.
“Our social media campaign will highlight just some of the examples of how — even during these unprecedented times — Pennsylvania American Water is supporting approximately 5,700 jobs in 2021 through continued investment,” Doran said.