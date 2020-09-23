The Blairsville-Saltsburg school board accepted the resignation of the district’s acting superintendent at a virtual meeting Tuesday, where directors also discussed bringing students back to full-time instruction and the policy for spectators at football games during the pandemic.
Acting superintendent Philip Martell, of TAM education consultants, will resign, effective Oct. 2.
He has served in the position since Aug. 5 after being hired in April for finance consulting.
During the superintendent’s report, Martell thanked the board, community, students and staff.
“I’ve enjoyed the few months that I’ve been able to help the district out,” Martell said.
He also warned of difficult choices ahead: “I will tell you, you have some tough choices over the next few years,” he said. “Financially, your fund balance right now, you have three to maybe four years if you’re lucky, if you continue down the path that you’re going.”
He told the board to “put the best interest of your students first. Work with your staff to continue to develop the education that you have and continue to enhance it, but really you’re going to have to take some action and figure out what you want to look like as a district.”
Board members thanked Martell for his service.
Martell filled a position left vacant by Jeffrey Soles, who resigned to accept a job as superintendent in the West Mifflin Area School District.
His appointment was “terminable at any time” by the board and “shall expire no later than one year from the date of appointment.” His pay rate as interim superintendent is $550 per day.
Board president Rick Harper said in an email this morning that Martell was reassigned to another state for work with a consulting company. The district will seek a temporary replacement.
Martell did not discuss the reason for his resignation at Tuesday’s meeting, but said in an email this morning, “I agreed to fill in for a short period to assist the district through a tough time. They are going to start the path to determine what the Blairsville Saltsburg School District will look like for the future.
“They have a number of qualified applicants for superintendent and that individual whomever they select should be involved very heavily in that process. I enjoyed my time helping the district out and had the chance to work with so many great men and women, and I wish them the best of luck.”
The board and Martell also discussed pandemic-related issues, including how the district will handle spectators at upcoming football games and phasing back to full-time in-person instruction.
Martell said school superintendents recently participated in a discussion with officials from the department of health, who recommended that Indiana County schools should all be under virtual instruction only due to the county’s positivity rate.
But he and other superintendents disagreed, he said, saying that the epicenter of the rising cases of COVID-19 is Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“The whole county shouldn’t be made to suffer for one epicenter,” Martell said.
He suggested that it may be time to consider bringing students back full time.
Harper discussed first bringing back students in kindergarten through fifth grades and praised the county’s superintendents for resisting a move to all-online instruction.
“I love the fact that the Indiana County school district superintendents told the state, ‘No, this is not our problem. You know where it’s focused. It’s not in the public school districts; we’re staying open.’ Good for them,” Harper said.
District officials did not want to give a timeline for when a such return could occur, saying they will watch the virus numbers over the next few weeks and will decide as a board.
For football games, the board announced that each player, band member and cheerleader will receive two tickets to each home game, for use by family members only.
Harper said that all spectators must wear a mask and that tickets cannot be transferred to people who are not family members. Social distancing measures will be in place at the stadium, he said.
He noted that if a family has two children participating, they will only receive two tickets total, not two apiece.
For the opposing team, only football players will receive two tickets, with the exception of this week, when Blairsville plays Saltsburg in Blairsville. Because they are in the same district, the cheerleaders and band members from Saltsburg will receive tickets as well, not just the football players.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
• Hired Elizabeth Oliveira-Pernelli as the director of educational technology for a 10-month Act 93 position at a rate of $77,000 upon release from her current employer.
• Will terminate a contract with Skyward Inc., which provides management software, at a cost of $7,841.23, which represents one-half of the current outstanding invoice. This is a mutual termination with no penalty to either party.
• Will purchase Edlio for website design at a startup fee of $2,995 and annual fee of $4,416.
• Approved the purchase of Job Ready Career Skills, which manages lessons and student performance for career skills, for an annual license fee of $1,595.
• Approved a supplemental job description for technology integrator specialist and will post the positions internally. Those in the position will assist teachers in integrating technology.
• Will purchase video-streaming services and equipment from Renda Broadcasting for Blairsville and Saltsburg at a cost not to exceed $8,092.
• Will purchase a snowplow from Fisher at a cost of $3,250 with capital funds.
• Hired the following long-term substitutes at a prorated salary of $30,000: Kaitlyn Figurelli, Saltsburg Elementary School guidance counselor, retroactive to Sept. 3; Dana Coiner, second grade, Blairsville Elementary School; Connie Stivison, independent learning classroom, Blairsville; and Raymond Flack, independent learning classroom, Saltsburg.
• Approved the following professional substitutes: Kaitlyn Figurelli, elementary/secondary school counselor; Dana Coiner, elementary and mid-level mathematics; Kenneth Riley, social studies, grades 7 to 12; Cheryl Angel, secondary mathematics; Ryan Horchar, social studies, grades 7 to 12; and Samantha Ferguson, Rebecca Frederick, Marilyn Nave, Kayla Ratay, Harold Repic and Charlotte Robertson, guest teachers.
• Approved the following substitute support staff: Bayla Shindledecker, secretary; Maria Thomas, paraprofessional, custodial, secretary, cafeteria; Ashley Cardellino, cafeteria; Jerry Morton, custodial; and Krystal Clem, paraprofessional, secretary, cafeteria.
• Approved the following supplemental positions: Michael Smith and Daniel Jorgenson, volunteer coaches, Saltsburg football; David Stuller, volunteer football coach; and Lisa Shank, Saltsburg junior high volleyball coach.
• Approved the resignation of Noelle Griffin, guidance counselor at Saltsburg Elementary School, effective Oct. 7. The district will advertise the vacancy if necessary.
• Approved a medical sabbatical leave for health reasons for employee #348 for the first semester.
• Updated the contact information for the Pennsylvania School District Liquid Asset Fund to list the district’s contact information as Jacob Guiher, interim business manager.