The miracle is that Ramata Diallo ever made it to IUP.
In her home country of Mali, women face discrimination on many fronts and are rarely afforded opportunities to further their education. Given that most girls there are married by their mid-teens, Diallo’s presence on a college campus as a Fulbright Scholar, soon to earn a master’s degree, borders on mind-boggling.
“I definitely think that Ramata has overcome tremendous hurdles culturally to be able to be here,” says Dr. Dana Driscoll, a faculty member in the Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) program. “And to be pursuing her master’s — and she is going to pursue her Ph.D. as well — is just a testament to her strength.”
Diallo needed every bit of that strength during a journey to IUP that included time spent in a jail cell.
FIRST, SOME background on Mali, an African nation and former French colony that stretches from the Sahara Desert in the north to the tropical south, where temperatures regularly exceed 100 degrees.
“Mali is about twice as big as Texas, as kind of a reference,” says Diallo, 28, who resides in the capital city of Bamako. “It’s the largest country in western Africa and one of the largest in Africa. The population is somewhere around 21 million. And the economy is based on agriculture, mining — mostly gold — and fishing.”
Diallo’s love for her homeland is evident, though she deplores how little women are valued there. Mali ranked 158th of 162 countries in a gender inequality index as reported by the United Nations Development Program in 2020.
Nowhere is the disparity between the sexes more extreme than in the area of education.
“Being a woman is really tough in Mali,” says Diallo, who addressed that topic in an article she wrote recently for The Currere Exchange Journal, a national peer-reviewed publication. “The literacy rate is around 30 percent, 40 percent. Many people don’t see the importance of education. When they put their children in school, sometimes they don’t have money and they need to choose. They will always choose the boys. They feel like the boys will get a job and education will help them, while the girls, in their mind, will just get married.”
Consequently, few females earn even a high school diploma. To earn a college degree — Diallo graduated from Faculté des Lettres, des Langues et des Sciences du Langage in Bamako in 2015 — is even more of a rarity. To study for a master’s? Practically unheard-of.
“Ramata had to fight to get an education in Mali,” says Denise Dragich, a retired teacher and principal in the Indiana Area School District and a member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary sorority for women educators that sponsors Diallo. “I give her a lot of credit for persevering. She’s so driven.”
So much so that Diallo chose to leave Mali in order to effect change there.
DIALLO ARRIVED at IUP in August of 2020. Being so far from home and having to converse in a language other than her native Fula while pursuing an advanced degree was challenging enough. Fears she wouldn’t be accepted also weighed on Diallo.
“When I came to the U.S., I had maybe two fears,” she says. “Because I’m Black I was kind of afraid of being discriminated against. And then the second one is, I’m Muslim. And everybody knows that today when you are Muslim there are a lot of stereotypes — maybe people think you are a terrorist. So I was afraid of what people would think or how people would kind of judge me based on that. But fortunately people here were very nice, very welcoming.”
Diallo found a second home at IUP, where professors saw her as something of a sponge, eager to soak up knowledge.
“She’s very strong-minded, very intelligent,” says Dr. Gloria Park, who directs the TESOL program. “I’ve seen her develop as a really very confident scholar talking about different ideas and adding her perspective in class discussion.”
Driscoll describes Diallo as a model student.
“I’ve had Ramata in class and she also works for me as a volunteer tutor in the Jones White Writing Center, which I direct,” Driscoll says.
“She’s an outstanding student, extremely dedicated to her studies and extremely dedicated to learning everything she can so she can take it back to Mali and improve the situation for women there. That passion kind of weaves through everything that she does here.”
Diallo has obviously thrived at IUP. In fact, one might say her only taxing moment as a student came not in a classroom but in a cell, where she was held during her trip back to campus in August.
PARIS MIGHT represent a dream destination for travelers, but for Diallo it was a nightmare. Her layover there en route to Indiana included a night behind bars.
“Unfortunately, when I arrived in France the authorities told me there was a paper missing, that I needed to have that paper,” she says. “I was sure nothing was missing. I told them I needed to call the U.S. embassy in my country, but they refused to let me.”
Diallo was disheartened when informed she would be sent back to Mali. An already trying situation then took an ominous turn.
“I spent hours in a police station,” Diallo says. “They told me, ‘We don’t have any more planes so you can go back to your country, so you will stay here until the next day. We will find you a hotel room.’ But it was a lie. To my surprise, they put me in a detention camp for immigrants and I spent the night there. It was no different than a prison. They took everything — my computer, my phone, everything. I didn’t have any means to even get in touch with my family.”
The demeaning treatment continued the next day, as Diallo prepared to catch her flight back to Bamako.
“They kind of escort you when you’re going to the plane,” she says. “Everybody’s looking at you like you are a criminal. It was very humiliating.”
Once back in Mali, U.S. embassy officials confirmed that Diallo’s papers were indeed in order and mapped out a new route for her journey to America, one that bypassed France. She first flew east to Ethiopia before heading west to Washington. After a stop in Detroit, she again headed east, to Pittsburgh. Her exhausting, circuitous journey from Bamako to campus — taking into account both trips — covered some 16,000 miles and required about 122 hours to complete.
“It was kind of stressful,” says Diallo in what amounts to a colossal understatement. “I was very happy to get back to IUP.”
THE LOCAL university is merely a steppingstone on Diallo’s educational path. After earning a doctoral degree, she plans to return home and do everything in her power to reform Mali’s educational system.
“I want to be a teacher educator in my country,” Diallo says. “I want to focus on teacher preparation because I feel like if teachers are better trained, that will have a kind of ripple effect on students, because the students will be better trained. Another thing I want to do is change views about girls’ schooling, so that parents are willing to invest in their daughters’ education.”
Those who know Diallo have little doubt she will one day make a difference in Mali.
“I am very optimistic about everything she does,” Park says. “I think she’ll be very successful. She wants to change the educational perspective and ideology, and bring more opportunities for women and girls in all areas of education. But even in a democratic society like here change happens very slowly. I told her to just be mindful that this will take some time. But I don’t really see her ever giving up just because it’s not going to work out right away.”
Females in Mali are rarely educated beyond their teens. Diallo is a fortunate exception who seized a rare opportunity to further her studies with an eye toward eventually helping those back home.
“This is why you pursue higher education, right? Because you want to be able to create a better world, create a better tomorrow,” Driscoll says.
“And I think if anybody can do it, Ramata can. There are definitely very serious challenges in Mali. But I really feel like if anybody is going to help transform education there, it’ll be Ramata.”