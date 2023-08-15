Jamie and Jim Self

 Courtesy IUP

Internationally known tubist Dr. Jim Self, a 1965 graduate and 2003 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, and his wife, Jamie Self, have made a gift to establish the Jim and Jamie Self Brass Scholarship, which provides scholarship support to students enrolled IUP who are pursuing a major or minor offered by the Department of Music with a concentration in brass.