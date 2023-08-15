A graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his wife are continuing their long-time support for students studying brass at IUP.
Internationally known tubist Dr. Jim Self, a 1965 graduate and 2003 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient, and his wife, Jamie Self, have made a gift to establish the Jim and Jamie Self Brass Scholarship, which provides scholarship support to students enrolled IUP who are pursuing a major or minor offered by the Department of Music with a concentration in brass.
“Jim Self is a prime example of someone who has built an extraordinary career and continues to give back, inspiring and guiding ongoing generations of music students at IUP,” said Dr. Curt Scheib, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities. “We are very grateful for the generosity of Jim and Jamie Self and their continued commitment to IUP and to our students.”
Jamie Self is a retired personnel officer for the chancellor of the University of California, Los Angeles. She was born in Modesto, Calif., and lived for several years in Cairo, Egypt, where she administered the Fulbright program. Jamie Self is also an amateur violinist and plays in various Los Angeles area orchestras. Previously, the Selfs made gifts to establish the Legacy Brass Quintet, the honors student brass quintet, and the Jim and Jamie Self Tuba Scholarship. The Legacy Brass Quintet performs advanced quintet repertoire and receives specialized coaching from the IUP brass faculty. The Selfs also have funded the Jim Self Chamber Brass collection housed in the Orendorff Music Library.
“I received a scholarship from the Lions Club when I graduated from high school,” Jim Self said. “I’ve never forgotten that gesture, and it made me want to do the same for other music students.”
In 2012, a room in IUP’s Cogswell Hall, home to the IUP Department of Music, was named the Jim and Jamie Self Brass and Jazz Room. Dr. Self, a Venango County native, is an award-winning Los Angeles-based freelance and studio musician, a veteran of thousands of motion pictures, television shows, and records, and a tuba soloist on many prominent movies. His tuba was the voice of the mothership in the movie “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and he has solos in major films including John William’s scores to “Jurassic Park,” “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” and “Hook.”
For many years, he was first tuba for John Williams, James Homer, James Newton Howard, John Debney, and others. Jim has recorded with hundreds of artists, including Placido Domingo, Mel Torme, Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand, and Don Ellis. He is principal tuba/cimbasso with the Pacific and Pasadena Symphonies, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, and the Los Angeles Opera Orchestra.
“I really got everything I could get out of IUP — I played in every group as a musician, and really got the basic skills I used in creating my career at IUP,” Jim Self said.
Early in his career, Dr. Self was in the U.S. Army Band in Washington, D.C., and was a tuba professor at the University of Tennessee.
In addition to his financial support for IUP, Dr. Self also visits IUP frequently and meets with students. In 2022, he was a guest artist in residency, working with students in master classes, presenting a recital, and serving as the featured artist for IUP’s Tubaphonium Day Mass Tuba-Euphonium Ensemble and IUP Tubaphonium Ensemble concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.