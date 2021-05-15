An accord reached this week between Indiana County officials and the National Criminal Justice Training Center will relocate the computers run by law enforcement to track the people who create, upload and download child pornography on the internet.
The computers will be shipped from Delaware County to the Indiana County Court House because the top-flight investigators who use them are here, said District Attorney Robert Manzi.
The point of the arrangement is to give the local detectives in his office the direct access to servers they use to scour the ‘net in search of those who would be engaged in human trafficking.
Prevention and prosecution are their goals, the D.A. said.
Manzi told the Indiana County board of commissioners on Wednesday that stationing the computer servers here would change nothing in the way predators are brought to justice.
The suspects would be picked up the areas where they log on and exchange pornography — or where they would make children the subjects of the images.
“This program does not bring child predators into our county,” Manzi emphasized. “This is not a program where we lure them to a meeting location and arrest them.”
They would be charged and prosecuted in the counties where they commit their offenses, and the cases would not be run through the Indiana County court system, he said.
The detectives in his office work through a worldwide crimes-against-children initiative “that seeks to prevent, investigate and prosecute individuals that are producing, delivering or trading in child pornography,” Manzi told the commissioners.
“We have two county detectives that work directly with the FBI, Homeland Security, just about every federal law enforcement agency as well as local law enforcement around the country,” he said. “They are nationally-known experts in the field of investigation and prosecution. This will allow them access to the servers if they ever need to work on them.”
The arrangement won’t cost Indiana County a dollar, Manzi said, and may even save money.
“By allowing this, they are able to focus on more work in investigation and prosecution of the cases without having to waste travel time to work on the servers.”
Manzi, a former prosecutor in southeastern Pennsylvania, said he relied on his past connections to move the computers to Indiana County.
“This work has been going on for years. I used to work it as an assistant district attorney in Bucks and Delaware County. This program has increased the potential for locating and stopping the creation and dissemination of child pornography and the trafficking of children in its making.”
The county commissioners unanimously approved the deal that would make Indiana County one of the nerve centers for curtailing the circulation of porn online, and OK’d a pair of agreements between Manzi’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation — one of them assuring cost reimbursement, and the other a memorandum of understanding concerning the arrangement
“Over the past 10 years the FBI has been diligently working to increase the investigative and prosecutorial skills for human trafficking throughout the skills,” Manzi said. “What this will allow us to do is to have an individual to investigate cases if they were to occur locally, and we would have all the assets of the FBI in order to investigate and prosecute. Further, those individuals would essentially be on call for the FBI if they need assistance, and those costs would be reimbursed.
“This will allow us to help with the nationwide task to prevent and stop human trafficking,” Manzi said. “My office finds it to be a priority to work with these federal agencies with the focus on stopping the victimization of children.”