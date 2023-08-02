HOMER CITY – In the wake of multiple traffic crashes at a major highway intersection in town, Homer City Borough has erected “no turn on red” signs prohibiting Pa. Route 56 drivers from moving onto U.S. Route 119 any time the signal isn’t green.
And for good measure, the town council Tuesday evening authorized the street department to post two more “no turn on red” signs on posts at curbside.
Council took the added step after being told that some motorists “don’t see” the first signs. They’re posted on the same mast arm from which the traffic signal figures are hung.
Police and council’s public safety committee acted after two recent wrecks that Police Chief Anthony Jellison said followed the same scenario: when a driver on Route 56 made a right turn on red, the following driver mistook that as an indication that it was OK to cross over Route 119.
In both cases, the vehicle that ventured straight across Route 119 — against a red signal — was hit broadside by a vehicle on the four-lane highway.
In other business Tuesday:
● Council approved traffic configuration changes connected with the Hoodlebug Festival on Sept. 10. With expected approval from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, council authorized the Hoodlebug Committee to close Church Street from Main Street to Filbert Avenue by the fire station and “firemen’s field” where the vendors will be set up.
Council’s approval also allowed Jellison and the committee to mark off the route of the Hoodlebug 5k footrace, when that has been determined.
● Council also learned the Homer City Community Garden & Learning Center is firming its plans for “Harvest Fest 2023,” set for Oct. 7 at Intown Park, home of the fledgling community garden.
Organizer Misty Hunt said the committee wants to keep it a local talent event of Homer City musicians to perform, area crafters to sell handmade goods from vendor booths and local food truck operators to provide concessions. The festival would embrace autumnal and Halloween themes.
“We want it to make it focus on our town, not have everyone show up from Johnstown, Pittsburgh and other places,” Hunt said. “We’d really like to focus on people who live in our town and the outskirts. Maybe the suburbs, like Blairsville … We’d like to start here.”
Council said no action by the borough would be required if the events were centered on the parks run by Homer-Center Recreation and Parks Board. Floodway Park was suggested as a parking area.
The Harvest Fest 2023 may include hayrides and a scarecrow contest, Hunt said.
Live music would finish by 9 p.m. and the event would end and clean up by the 10 p.m. curfew time, she said.
Jellison said police would be concerned with the route of the hayride on the borough streets and preparation of an emergency plan if the event would be expected to have 50 people gathered at any time.
Hunt said the committee has planted the garden and organized 10 educational presentations this summer on a shoestring budget. As a fundraiser, the Harvest Fest would enable the community garden group to expand its programming next year.
● Mayor Arlene Wanatosky said she will ask council to adopt a resolution that calls on the state legislature to legalize the use of radar for speed enforcement by municipal police departments in Pennsylvania.
Wanatosky also said she wants to meet with Center Township’s board of supervisors to plan a request to PennDOT to reduce the speed limit on Route 119 in the two municipalities.
She said she often drives on US Route 22 between Blairsville and Murrysville and believes most of the four-lane highway is posted 45 mph. “There are many major intersections on that highway,” Wanatosky said. “We have a major intersection. Why not (a 45-mph limit) here?”
