No Turn On Red

“NO TURN on red” signs have been posted for drivers heading east and west on Route 56 at the intersection of US Route 119 in Homer City.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

HOMER CITY – In the wake of multiple traffic crashes at a major highway intersection in town, Homer City Borough has erected “no turn on red” signs prohibiting Pa. Route 56 drivers from moving onto U.S. Route 119 any time the signal isn’t green.

And for good measure, the town council Tuesday evening authorized the street department to post two more “no turn on red” signs on posts at curbside.