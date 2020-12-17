A germ-zapping robot isn’t replacing the housekeeping team at Indiana Regional Medical Center, but rather, it’s stepping in as a second layer of protection. Through the Indiana Healthcare Foundation, IRMC has acquired a second Xenex Light Strike Germ-Zapping Robot.
IRMC’s robots are part of the Environmental Services Team and are designed to enhance processes for cleaning rooms and killing infection-causing germs throughout the facility.
Due to an increase in COVID-19, the hospital said it has ramped up robot usage. Last month, the robot was used 927 times. With the addition of a second robot, IRMC will be able to double the capacity to disinfect critical areas. The UVC disinfecting robot has proven to deactivate SARS-COV-2 (COVID) in 2 minutes, the fastest in the industry, according to the hospital.
“Our housekeepers love it. It adds an extra layer of protection,” said Laura Husted, IRMC Environmental Services manager.
The portable Xenex system deactivates the DNA of other bacteria pathogens and viruses, such as the flu, MRSA and C. diff. in five minutes. It uses intense bursts of germicidal ultraviolet light to quickly disinfect rooms. The robot’s light is so intense it even works in shadowed areas. It is also used in every department and unit within the hospital, including isolation rooms, operating rooms, general patient care rooms, contact precaution areas, emergency rooms, bathrooms and public spaces.
“A big thank you to our generous donors for continuing to support our mission. Because of you, this essential item will help to keep everyone in the hospital safe,” said Heather Reed, executive director of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation.