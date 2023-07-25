Indiana Regional Medical Center has received two American Heart Association “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards, the White Township hospital announced Monday.
IRMC said it was being honored for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer re-admissions.
“IRMC is committed to improving care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for strokes,” center President and CEO Steve Wolfe said. “The ‘Get With The Guidelines’ programs make it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which helps us ensure more people in the communities we serve are able to experience longer, healthier lives.”
As pointed out by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association, someone in the United States has a stroke or heart attack every 40 seconds, and heart disease and stroke are, respectively, the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the U.S.
Those organizations said studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.
As a participant in “Get With The Guidelines” program, IRMC staffers qualified for the awards by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care. This year, IRMC’s Primary Stroke Center was honored with a Stroke Silver Plus with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.
“We are pleased to recognize IRMC for its commitment to caring for those in their community who need cardiovascular care,” said John Warner, M.D., a Fellow of the American Heart Association, past AHA president and CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. “Hospitals that follow the American Heart Association’s quality improvement protocols often see improved patient outcomes, fewer re-admissions and lower mortality rates — a win for health care systems, families and communities.”
Also honored regionally were four Independence Health System hospitals, Butler Memorial (whose cardiology department shares a clinic with IRMC in the 119 Professional Center in White Township), and the three former Excela hospitals, Westmoreland, Latrobe and Frick.
“We are proud of the collaborative efforts, clinical skills and dedication that our teams have put into practice, ensuring patients experience longer, healthier lives,” said Independence Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox.
To be recognized each hospital must maintain an 85 percent or higher adherence to all applicable achievement measures indicated by the American Heart Association, and 75 percent or higher adherence with additional select quality measures in stroke for a minimum of two consecutive years.
