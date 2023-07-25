Indiana Regional Medical Center

Indiana Regional Medical Center has received two American Heart Association “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards

 Submitted

Indiana Regional Medical Center has received two American Heart Association “Get With The Guidelines” achievement awards, the White Township hospital announced Monday.

IRMC said it was being honored for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of stroke, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer re-admissions.