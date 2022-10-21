Indiana Regional Medical Center officially announced in a Thursday news release its plans to begin constructing a 31,000-square-foot inpatient behavioral health center near the end of 2023.
The new inpatient mental health facility would cost approximately $14 million, according to IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards, and it would comprise 44 beds for adolescent, adult and geriatric patients. This is a significant change from the hospital’s current inpatient psychiatric unit, which is available only for people ages 55 and older.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began near the start of 2020, IRMC has faced an increase in patient needs, particularly in mental health needs, while “suffering the worst personnel crisis” in medical provider history, according to the news release. Additionally, as a rural community, Indiana and surrounding regions have limited access to health care services, particularly mental health and primary care services.
“The population in the service area has limited access to primary care and utilizes the emergency room and urgent care for many of their needs,” the press release read. “Drug addiction, poverty and unemployment creates unique challenges to providers who are not positioned to cope with the publicly funded Medical Assistance recipients or uninsured patients.”
According to IRMC President and CEO Stephen Wolfe, the new behavioral health center could help bridge the gap between patient needs and services available in the area.
“As an independent community hospital, we understand the needs of the people we serve,” Wolfe said. “Behavioral health needs have been a critical issue for some time and only worsened due to the pandemic. Our hope is to provide care and comfort to the patients and families affected.”
IRMC’s goal in constructing the new behavioral health center is to coordinate and integrate mental and physical health care to provide better health outcomes for patients in the region, according to the news release. But the behavioral health center could also help mitigate staff burnout and emergency department transfers.
“Behavioral health is the number one transfer from most emergency departments throughout our region,” the press release read. “This new venture will help keep more patients, family members and loved ones closer to home as they work through various issues. It will help reduce cost, length of stay and staff burnout for numerous other hospitals because we all struggle with mental health patient placement.”
IRMC worked with local and regional partners to receive a $4.8 million HealthChoices reinvestment plan, approved by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, to assist with funding the facility’s construction. These partners include the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral Health and Development Program and Southwest Behavioral Health Management.
“The community based mental health system has been inadequately funded for many years,” said Tammy Calderone, Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program administrator. “There was a significant 10% cut in 2012 with no mental health funding increases since. I am excited about the opportunity to partner with IRMC in securing funds for the development of the inpatient beds for our region. This is a much-needed service that will support residents in our communities and strengthen the existing behavioral health continuum of care.”
Increasing the number of beds available for inpatient psychiatric services could allow Indiana residents to remain in their community without having to seek behavioral health care in surrounding counties or out of state. In 2021, 200 Indiana residents had to be served in 23 inpatient facilities located throughout western and central Pennsylvania as well as Ohio, according to the news release.
“I am excited to see this project come to fruition,” said Kami Anderson, executive director at Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission. “Inpatient mental health beds are very limited in Western Pennsylvania, and the addition of these beds will help our area residents access quality care locally. IRMC has been an excellent partner in developing and implementing rural behavioral health programs in Indiana County.”
Another potential outcome for IRMC’s behavioral health project is reduced wait time in its emergency department.
“Over a 12-year period, the wait time for a psychiatric patient at IRMC Emergency Department to locate a psychiatric inpatient bed increased from 1.5 hours in 2009 to over 11 hours in 2021,” the news release read. “Often, patients are waiting multiple days for a bed to be located.”