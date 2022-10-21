Indiana Regional Medical Center officially announced in a Thursday news release its plans to begin constructing a 31,000-square-foot inpatient behavioral health center near the end of 2023.

The new inpatient mental health facility would cost approximately $14 million, according to IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards, and it would comprise 44 beds for adolescent, adult and geriatric patients. This is a significant change from the hospital’s current inpatient psychiatric unit, which is available only for people ages 55 and older.