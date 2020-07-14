Stating that “the health and safety of our patients, visitors, employees and community remain a top priority,” Indiana Regional Medical Center “temporarily adjusted our visitation policy” effective today.
“Visitors will no longer be permitted,” marketing specialist Annie Rizzo wrote in an email.
That principally covers all who are inpatients at the White Township hospital.
“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” IRMC announced as it amended a policy last revised June 8, when those listed as being inpatients were allowed one visitor per day.
That was three days after Indiana County was moved by Gov. Tom Wolf from yellow to green phases of COVID-19 related restrictions that were put into effect in March. However, since June 8 there has been a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana County from
Other restrictions are listed on the IRMC website:
• For obstetric patients (new/laboring mothers), one support person is permitted and must be the only person through the course of admission.
• For pediatric patients, one visitor is permitted in the pediatric unit. Visitors must be parents, guardians, or family care partners.
IRMC also stressed that, “in certain situations, the visitor policy may be modified or exceptions may be granted,” and that the hospital reserves the right to limit visitors based on capacity in any of its areas.
Also, the website stated, regardless of the situation, “no visitors will be permitted in rooms of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who are under investigation for COVID-19” and “visitors under the age of 16 will not be permitted.”
The hospital also noted that it offers free Wi-Fi in all hospital locations and encourages patients to “remain closely connected to their loved ones through virtual means, including FaceTime, Skype and/or phone.”