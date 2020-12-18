Indiana Regional Medical Center has received its first shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, an important milestone since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
On Thursday, the hospital had 975 vaccines on hand, according to hospital officials. The vaccine must be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius, and freezers with those frigid capabilities are on-site. Each person who receives the vaccine is required to have a second dose three weeks after the first one is administered.
“Many of our employees have been working long hours and have spent extended time away from their families, fearful of the unknown, and they are exhausted,” Steve Wolfe, president and CEO, said in a news release. “This is our first glimmer of hope and optimism that we are right around the corner for making progress in the fight against the virus.”
In most states, Pennsylvania included, the vaccine will first be given to frontline health care workers. At IRMC, all vaccines in the first shipment will be given to high-risk hospital personnel over the coming days.
Among the first to receive the vaccine at IRMC include frontline nurses, housekeepers, physicians, respiratory therapists and emergency management personnel.
“Moving forward, we are going to see more and more of our frontline workers, people who are risking their lives and protecting us, they are going to be more protected and we are very excited about that,” Wolfe said.
“A lot planning went into making sure IRMC was among the first to receive the vaccine. I am thankful for our team and the collaboration we have with the health care providers in the community,” Adam Kochman, pharmacy manager at IRMC, said in the release.
While supply is limited in the United States for now, the supply is expected to increase in the coming weeks and months to allow others to be vaccinated. IRMC plans to alert the community when more information is available.