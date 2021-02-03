Indiana Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Wolfe and his assistant, Cindy Dunmire, recently presented hospital volunteer Peggy Patterson with the 2020 Marge Scheeren Volunteer Service Award.
Patterson was nominated by several other volunteers who recognized her for being “helpful and knowledgeable about services for patients,” and for being “one of those people who would do anything for you if you asked her.” In years past, the award would be presented to the individual at a formal gathering. The 2020 event was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Patterson has volunteered at IRMC for the past 13 years. In addition to the many tasks she performs to ensure the smooth operation of the Auxiliary Gift Shop, she also serves at the information desk.
“Having had the opportunity to work closer with you as we planned for the reopening of the gift shop, I saw firsthand your passion and drive to serve our patients and employees,” Dunmire said. “Sitting at your post behind the cash register, you also keep a keen eye out for what’s happening around you and are always quick to help if someone in the lobby appears lost.”
The Marge Scheeren Volunteer Service Award program recognizes people who exemplify compassion and commitment to serving others through volunteering at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The nominee should be a volunteer at IRMC who models IRMC’s core values — integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence — and exhibits the following key traits: humble service, sincere kindness, genuine compassion, heartfelt sympathy and a cheerful, positive attitude.