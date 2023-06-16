Indiana Regional Medical Center officially turned the first shovels of earth Thursday on its long-awaited adolescent, adult and geriatric behavioral health facility, to be located on the other side of its parking area from other IRMC campus buildings.

“There will be a dramatic expansion in mental health services to the county,” said Dr. Joseph Buzogany, who chairs IRMC’s Mental Health Services department. “I have never had the opportunity to be involved in a project like this.”