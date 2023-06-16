Indiana Regional Medical Center officially turned the first shovels of earth Thursday on its long-awaited adolescent, adult and geriatric behavioral health facility, to be located on the other side of its parking area from other IRMC campus buildings.
“There will be a dramatic expansion in mental health services to the county,” said Dr. Joseph Buzogany, who chairs IRMC’s Mental Health Services department. “I have never had the opportunity to be involved in a project like this.”
IRMC CEO Steve Wolfe said it will be a 31,000-square-foot, 44-bed facility to be built at a cost of $19 million, some of which already is in the hospital’s coffers.
“As of today, we have raised more than $2 million in this community,” said Joseph Reschini, president of the IRMC Healthcare Foundation board.
“You will enable us to help those who need our help the most,” said foundation Executive Director Heather Reed who, “in a matter of a few phone calls,” put together a steering committee that included Reschini, Becky Stapleton, Kevin and Kim Dodds, Lori Miller, IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards, Dr. Pat Shannon, Wolfe and Buzogany.
Wolfe said community support is a factor, as it has been a factor in keeping IRMC “one of the few independent hospitals remaining in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
The IRMC CEO said there has been credible legislative support, in Harrisburg and Indiana, a visionary board of directors, an exceptional medical staff, an amazing fouindation that has had two capital campaigns during his tenure, and community leaders giving financial support.
“Our people are a huge reason for our independence,” Wolfe said. With Pennsylvania Mountains Care Network partner Punxsutawney Area Hospital, the IRMC CEO said, “we plant a flag here today in the battle against behavioral diseases.”
There also is support from the commonwealth itself, said state Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, who with Rep. Jim Struzzi, also R-Indiana, has shepherded a number of state grants to local health care in recent years.
“It has been amazing to see the growth and development of IRMC,” said Pittman, who compared the impact of “meds and eds” — a local hospital and Indiana University of Pennsylvania — to what medical and educational development have done in the Pittsburgh market.
And there is financial support from Indiana County health reimbursement funds.
Hospital officials said the project will bring coordinated delivery of care and providers under one roof, with the goal of early intervention in mental health care.
“It also will have a regional impact, freeing beds in nearby counties,” said Tammy Calderone, administrator of the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral & Developmental Health Program.
To be precise, it potentially could free up 248 beds in 31 facilities from Ohio to central Pennsylvania, Calderone said.
IRMC gets support from Calderone’s organization as well as the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, which has developed the Addiction Recovery Mobile Outreach Team, or ARMOT, a collaboration of AICDAC and IRMC with Armstrong Center for Medicine & Health (ACMH Hospital) and Independence Health System’s Clarion Hospital.
It provides case management and recovery support services to adults and adolescents with substance use disorders.
AICDAC Executive Director Kami Anderson told Thursday’s gathering that 3,200 patients have been referred to it, and that next week commission officials will meet with a rural Colorado hospital that wants to duplicate what ARMOT does here.
MBM Contracting of Pittsburgh, including Matt Brown and Coleman Danna, will be the construction manager.
HF Lenz Inc. of Johnstown, including Terry McClemens, is the engineering firm.
LGA Partners of Pittsburgh, including Partner-in-Charge David Schaefer, Associate Miki Vargo and Senior Project Manager Gretchen H. Kurzawa, is the architectural firm.
A specific completion date was not announced Thursday, but previously IRMC indicated that construction should take a year to complete.
