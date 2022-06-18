IRMC robotics milestones
Submitted photo

Indiana Regional Medical Center celebrated two robotic surgery milestones on Friday. IRMC has surpassed 200 Mako robotic-arm assisted joint replacements and 2,200 da Vinci surgeries, including general, bariatric and gynecologic. The hospital has eight surgeons trained on the da Vinci Xi robot, which is used for general surgeries such as hernia, colon and gallbladder; bariatric surgery such as gastric bypass and gastric sleeve; and gynecologic surgeries, such as hysterectomies. IRMC got its first da Vinci Xi robot mid-2017 and recently acquired a second one. Three surgeons are trained on the Mako robot that IRMC acquired during COVID in the spring of 2021. The Mako robot is used for knee replacements and hip replacements.