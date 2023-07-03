The latest edition of a monthly “Rural Health Pulse” podcast featuring Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center focuses on Wendy Haislip, IRMC vice president and chief nursing officer, who discusses Pennsylvania’s rural health model and workforce challenges.
Haislip, MSN, RN, began her position at IRMC in 2019. She came to IRMC from Hagerstown, Md., where she spent the past 15 years working in a variety of clinical and leadership roles within a licensed 257-bed, not-for-profit Magnet designated acute care facility. She most recently served as the medicine service line administrator, executive director, partnering with physicians, nursing and other departments to drive strategic and operational initiatives.
The Rural Health Pulse podcast is available for free on Spotify and from the IRMC website. The podcasts include professionals from IRMC and IUP and is recorded by students in the IUP Department of Communications Media under the direction of communications faculty member Dr. Mark Piwinsky and produced by IUP Director of Strategic Partnerships Christina Koren.
Dr. Jim Kinneer, IRMC chief human resources officer, serves as host for the shows, which are part of a continued collaboration between IUP and IRMC.
At least two more episodes are scheduled for the podcast, on the last day of July when Erin Clark, clinic director at IUP’s Speech and Hearing Clinic and assistant professor in the IUP Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services, discusses the clinic’s community outreach; and on the last day of August when Katie Donald, marketing and public relations specialist at Punxsutawney Area Hospital will discuss rural healthcare models and challenges.
