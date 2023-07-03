irmc logo.jpg
Picasa

The latest edition of a monthly “Rural Health Pulse” podcast featuring Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana Regional Medical Center focuses on Wendy Haislip, IRMC vice president and chief nursing officer, who discusses Pennsylvania’s rural health model and workforce challenges.

Haislip, MSN, RN, began her position at IRMC in 2019. She came to IRMC from Hagerstown, Md., where she spent the past 15 years working in a variety of clinical and leadership roles within a licensed 257-bed, not-for-profit Magnet designated acute care facility. She most recently served as the medicine service line administrator, executive director, partnering with physicians, nursing and other departments to drive strategic and operational initiatives.