During Hospital Week 2022, Indiana Regional Medical Center staff collected donations for Camp Orenda, a local residential summer health camp for persons with disabilities, and partner agency of the United Way of Indiana County.
Camp Orenda offers a fun-filled week that challenges its campers physically, emotionally and socially.
“It was a great feeling to give back to the community that has given so much to us and has been so generous throughout the pandemic,” said Cindy Dunmire, assistant to the CEO at IRMC.
Camp Orenda is seeking staff to help at camp.
If you are interested, please contact Corey Lunchuck at (724) 541-5458.