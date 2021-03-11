One year after the COVID-19 pandemic set in, Indiana Regional Medical Center is still coping.
“This past year has been full of highs and lows,” IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said Wednesday. “We have an incredible staff that has worked diligently to keep our community as safe as we possibly can.”
One recent high is the ability so far, despite what Richards called “a tricky issue across the country,” to distribute nearly 10,000 doses of vaccines, in a county of about 84,000.
As for the lows ...
“We lost family members, friends, neighbors,” the IRMC spokesman said. “We learned many new skills during this pandemic that will continue. We learned many new things that will only be necessary during viral surges. But most of all, we learned that we can be agile in the face of times of crisis.”
The White Township-based regional hospital is coping with sporadic vaccine shipments, Richards said.
“IRMC has a waiting list on our website for folks in the qualified segments,” Richards said. “We urge everyone to check our site (irmc.org) regularly for updated information.”
The website also has updates and details about something that has been fluid over the past 12 months — visitation.
“Our visitation policy has evolved throughout this pandemic,” Richards said, as he recalled “No visitors. Limited visitors. Specific exceptions.” And so forth.
“We’re currently allowing folks back into the hospital on a limited basis,” he said, “and, again, are taking precautions for the safety of our patients and staff.”
Those precautions include a health screening at the entrance to the hospital, a mask requirement and a rule that “visitors with a cough, fever or signs of illness will not be permitted to enter the building.”
Visitors under age 16 are not permitted. And no visitors are allowed in rooms of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are being investigated for possibly having the disease.
As of this month, visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.