After achieving “A” grades in the fall of 2019 and spring of 2020, Indiana Regional Medical Center’s ranking with the Leapfrog Group slipped to a “B” for the fall of 2020.
The semi-annual survey by Washington, D.C.-based Leapfrog Group covers more than 2,600 general acute-care hospitals across the country. It involves five categories, infections, problems with surgery, practices to prevent errors, safety problems; and doctors, nurses and medical staff, with 27 subcategories.
Under infections, IRMC had no data available regarding MRSA or Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus; below-average results for Clostridium difficile or C.Diff. infection, and for urinary tract infection; and above-average results for dealing with surgical site infection after colon surgery.
Under problems with surgery, IRMC had a perfect score for not leaving dangerous objects in a patient’s body; and was narrowly above average for situations where a surgical wound splits open, or a patient’s lung collapses, or a serious breathing problem occurs, or if there are accidental cuts or tears.
However, there was a narrowly below-average score for dangerous blood clots.
Under practices to prevent errors, there was above-average scoring for doctors ordering medication through a computer; handwashing; communication about discharge; and staff working together to prevent errors.
However, there were below-average scores for safe medication administration and communication about medicines.
Under safety problems, there were above-average scores for dangerous bed sores and for air or gas bubbles in the bloodstream, but below-average for patient falls and injuries.
Finally, under personnel matters, IRMC was below-average for responsiveness of the hospital staff, but above-average for effective leadership to prevent errors; having enough qualified nurses; having specially trained doctors caring for intensive care unit patients; and communication with doctors and with nurses.
Across the nation, 34 percent of hospitals received “A” grades; 24 percent received “B” grades; 35 percent had “C” grades; and 7 percent were graded “D” — with fewer than 1 percent getting “F” grades.
Across the region, “A” grades went to Butler Memorial Hospital, UPMC hospitals in Altoona and Monroeville (UPMC East), and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
“B” grades went to ACMH Hospital in Kittanning, AHN’s Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, and Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
“C” grades went to AHN’s Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Chan-Soon Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Butler’s new partner Clarion Hospital, DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, and Penn Highlands DuBois.
No area hospitals were rated “D” or “F” by Leapfrog,
No ranking was available for IRMC’s Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care partner Punxsutawney Area Hospital.