Indiana Regional Medical Center has established a tie to a major medical facility in the Johnstown metropolitan area.
IRMC and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber announced a clinical affiliation agreement that will enable the two healthcare providers to coordinate patient care between the two organizations.
"This is a clinical agreement to provide orthopedic services in that market," IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said Thursday.
The 54-bed Windber hospital shares a campus and collaborates with Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber, a private, nonprofit biomedical research center. With more than 450 employees, CSSMCW is the fourth largest employer in Somerset County.
“We are continuing to look for new ways to partner and bring care to the people who need it — where they need it,” IRMC President and CEO Stephen A. Wolfe said in a news release announcing the affiliation. "Independent community hospitals are the backbones of many communities, and our missions match well while we work to fulfill these goals.”
Founded in 1906, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber or CSSMCW is an independent, nonprofit acute care hospital, in Johnstown's northern Somerset County suburbs. That was eight years before IRMC was founded as Indiana Hospital.
“By combining the strengths of both community hospitals, we are going to provide patients with true, patient-centered care where and when they need it, thus reducing the need for extensive travel to bigger cities,” CSSMCW President and CEO Tom Kurtz said. “Both hospitals provide a variety of services while maintaining the highest level of quality care, and together we’re even stronger.”
Wolfe and Kurtz said goals of this agreement include lowering the cost of healthcare and making services more available; improving the health status of each community; coordinating the delivery of healthcare services; and better serving the overall needs of each community.
Richards said the agreement has no effect on existing agreements IRMC has with Punxsutawney Area Hospital and the Hillman Cancer Center UPMC operates at the White Township hospital.
“Remaining independent has always been a key driver for us,” said Wolfe. “This is another way for us to remain so. It gives our organizations the ability to share services and specialists so that the people we serve don’t have to drive to Pittsburgh to get the care they need.”
The agreement zeroes in on orthopedics, described in the Oxford Dictionary as "relating to the branch of medicine dealing with the correction of deformities of bones or muscles."
“This clinical affiliation is a natural fit for us, as both of our organizations firmly believe in the importance of remaining independent and relevant healthcare providers to our local communities,” said Kurtz. “This relationship will help us both improve the overall healthcare experience as we provide seamless specialty care access for the patients we serve.”
Both hospital executives said the overall goal of the affiliation is to preserve and enhance CSSMCW and IRMC as strong providers of high quality, cost-effective healthcare services in each patient service area.