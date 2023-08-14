Indiana Regional Medical Center has announced that it is launching a Medical Laboratory Science Program to begin this fall.
In addition to a nationwide shortage of nurses, there also is a critical shortage of medical laboratory scientists, who perform a variety of specialized diagnostic tests that enable doctors and nurses to diagnosis diseases and evaluate an individual’s healthcare needs. Behind the scenes of any diagnosis is a dedicated member of the healthcare team, known as the medical laboratory scientist, medical technologist or medical laboratory technician.
The IRMC Medical Laboratory Science Program is a 12-month program for college students who wish to be engaged, empowered and enabled to become competent entry-level professionals in the medical field. IRMC is committed to a comprehensive, quality program for students who want to acquire the knowledge, understanding, values and skill set necessary to become a successful medical laboratory scientist. The program will prepare graduates for future roles in clinical laboratory science, research, education and administration.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates the need for medical laboratory scientists to grow between 10 percent and 17 percent by 2031. The Pennsylvania Center for Workforce Information lists nedical laboratory scientist as one of its “High Priority Occupations.”
“The ever-growing field of laboratory medicine and medical diagnostic testing needs young, talented, energetic individuals to fill these roles,” said program director Christine D. Baum, MHA MLS (ASCP). “We are excited to see the program come to fruition and support local students with their healthcare careers and goals.”
