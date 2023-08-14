irmc logo.jpg
Indiana Regional Medical Center has announced that it is launching a Medical Laboratory Science Program to begin this fall.

In addition to a nationwide shortage of nurses, there also is a critical shortage of medical laboratory scientists, who perform a variety of specialized diagnostic tests that enable doctors and nurses to diagnosis diseases and evaluate an individual’s healthcare needs. Behind the scenes of any diagnosis is a dedicated member of the healthcare team, known as the medical laboratory scientist, medical technologist or medical laboratory technician.