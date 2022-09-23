Physicians say it all the time: The key to stopping breast cancer is early detection.
The IRMC Healthcare Foundation’s Love of Life campaign attempts to do that.
The 18th annual campaign officially launched Thursday evening inside the home of Christine Toretti. It was the first conducted in-person since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Known for raising funds to purchase the latest technology available to diagnose and treat breast cancer for IRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center, the Love of Life campaign plans to direct dollars raised toward the purchase of a 3-D mammography unit for Northern Cambria, which IRMC officials said is “medically underserved.”
The unit will be the same as those already purchased and in use at IRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center and IRMC at Chestnut Ridge.
According to hospital officials, the Love of Life campaign has positioned IRMC to become not only a nationally accredited program for breast centers, but also a comprehensive breast center in partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.
“That means patients can receive all of their care right here at home — from diagnosis, to surgery, to treatment, to support group, to Birdie’s Closet, to survivor,” said Heather C. Reed, executive director of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation. “These tremendous advancements in care are truly only made possible through contributions from the community that IRMC serves.”
Reed said past campaigns have helped IRMC purchase, in addition to the two 3-D mammography units, a breast MRI, an intraoperative specimen imager, and a Magseed Device that aids in the removal of breast tumors.
Keynote speaker for the event was Lynn Botelho, PhD., director of women’s and gender studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is also a breast cancer survivor, which she talked about during her address to the crowd inside Toretti’s home.
“I have a cancer gene and I am glad to know that I have it,” she said. “Frankly, I am glad to be alive. When people ask me why I’m glad to know I have a cancer gene, I tell them, ‘I don’t want cancer to sneak by me.’ I really have a great life and I want to keep having it.”
Botelho praised the IRMC Women’s Imaging Center, nurses and physicians for their work in detecting and ultimately treating her breast cancer, adding that Indiana is fortunate to have such a facility.
“Indiana has incredible talent and impressive resources,” she said. “I am alive because of them.”
Other speakers were Toretti, along with breast surgeons Drs. Dan and Margaret Clark, and breast surgeon Dr. Nazneen Billimoria.
Levity Brewing Co. was on hand to unveil its annual Love of Life Beer — the Pink Grapefruit Pilsner. All sales of the beer at Levity will benefit the Love of Life campaign.
The Love of Life campaign will have its annual 5K run/walk and a one-mile fun walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 in downtown Indiana. The race will also offer a virtual participation option much like it did during the peak of the pandemic. Runners and walkers can register for the event at www.loveoflife5k.com. The deadline to register and guarantee a race shirt is Sept. 28.
To make a donation to the Love of Life campaign or for more information about the 5K run/walk, contact the IRMC Healthcare Foundation office at (724) 357-8053 or donate online at www.irmc.org/foundation/ways-to-give.
“Every woman over the age of 40 should have a yearly screening mammogram,” Reed said. “There is no physician order necessary and if you do not have insurance or cannot afford to pay for a mammogram, there is funding available.”