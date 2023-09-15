Physicians say it all the time: The key to stopping breast cancer is early detection.
The IRMC Healthcare Foundation’s Love of Life campaign attempts to do that.
The 19th annual campaign officially launched Thursday evening inside the home of Christine Toretti.
According to hospital officials, the Love of Life campaign has positioned IRMC to become not only a nationally accredited program for breast centers, but also a comprehensive breast center in partnership with UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.
“That means patients can receive all of their care right here at home — from diagnosis, to surgery, to treatment, to support group, to Birdie’s Closet, to survivor,” said Heather C. Reed, executive director of the Indiana Healthcare Foundation. “These tremendous advancements in care are truly only made possible through contributions from the community that IRMC serves.”
Known for raising funds to purchase the latest technology available to diagnose and treat breast cancer for IRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center, the Love of Life campaign plans to direct dollars raised toward the purchase of a 3-D mammography unit for Northern Cambria, as well as a breast ultrasound machine to be used in the diagnosis of breast cancer.
Reed said past campaigns have helped IRMC purchase, in addition to the two 3-D mammography units, a breast MRI, an intraoperative specimen imager, and a Magseed Device that aids in the removal of breast tumors.
This year’s Love of Life keynote speaker was Shari Baumler, a volunteer with Helpful Hearts. Other speakers were Toretti, along with breast surgeons Drs. Dan and Margaret Clark, and breast surgeon Dr. Nazneen Billimoria.
Levity Brewing Company was on hand to unveil their annual Love of Life beer as well. All sales of this exclusive beer at Levity Brewing Company will benefit the Love of Life Campaign.
The event featured music by Lynne and Chuck from the band “Somebody to Love,” as well as catering by Nap’s Cucina Mia and pink desserts by K&K Custom Creations. Holiday Beverage donated the beer, Indiana Floral and Flower Boutique donated the flowers and photography at the event was courtesy of Photos by Kris Millinger.
The Love of Life campaign will have its annual 5K run/walk and a one-mile fun walk at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 in downtown Indiana. The race is also offering a virtual option to participate this year. Runners and walkers can register for the event at www.loveoflife5k.com. The deadline to register at the reduced rate and guarantee a race shirt is Oct. 1.
The major sponsors of the campaign are First Commonwealth Bank, S&T Bank, CNB Bank, Bryan and Brittnei Force, and Colonia Motor Mart. Honorary sponsors are SCG Hobby, Delaney Automotive Group, Penn Mechanical, InFirst Bank, and Drs. Dan and Margaret Clark.
To make a donation to the Love of Life Campaign or to get more information about the 5K run/walk, please contact the IRMC Healthcare Foundation office at (724) 357-8053 or donate online at www.irmc.org/foundation/ways-to-give.
“Every woman over the age of 40 should have a yearly screening mammogram,” Reed said. “There is no physician order necessary and if you do not have insurance or cannot afford to pay for a mammogram, there is funding available.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.