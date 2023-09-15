Love of Life

Pictured, from left, are Joe Reschini, Heather Reed, Dr. Dan Clark, Christine Toretti, Shari Baumler, Dr. Nazneen Billimoria and Steve Wolfe.

 Kris Millinger photo

Physicians say it all the time: The key to stopping breast cancer is early detection.

The IRMC Healthcare Foundation’s Love of Life campaign attempts to do that.