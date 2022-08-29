The multidisciplinary heart team at Indiana Regional Medical Center recently surpassed a significant milestone of 1,000 PCIs (percutaneous coronary interventions).
Dr. Athanasois Stoyioglou, an interventional cardiologist with more than 15 years of experience, performed the procedure. The 1,000th PCI patient, a male from Indiana County, said that post-procedure, he “feels top-notch and like a 30-year-old again!”
The Cardiac Catheterization Lab at IRMC officially opened on Nov. 6, 2016, and has since treated more than 300 patients for STEMIs and nearly 3,000 for cardiac catheterizations.
A STEMI (ST-elevation myocardial infarction) is a type of heart attack that is more serious and has a larger risk of serious complications and death. It gets its name from how it primarily affects the heart’s lower chambers and changes how electrical current travels through them. A cardiac cath lab is a specialized suite where cardiac catheterization is performed, as well as other peripheral procedures.
This procedure determines whether a patient with chest pain or other cardiac symptoms has a cardiovascular problem or disease and helps the physician choose the best treatment for that specific patient. If the patient has a significant blockage of a coronary artery, they may require a PCI.
“Reaching this milestone is a testament to the proficiency our team at IRMC has built and the trust we have earned in the communities we serve. IRMC is consistently meeting or exceeding the national standard of 90-minute ‘door to balloon’ time,” said Steve Wolfe, IRMC president and CEO. “IRMC provides 24/7 emergency treatment for people suffering from acute heart attacks and offers routine cardiac catheterization procedures. We are proud to extend this service to the community in their times of need.”