IRMC heart team

Pictured from left are Ian Brown, RN, director of cardiovascular services; Adam Chi, RN; Benjamin Miller, RT; Brandon Snickles, RN; Samantha Weaver, RT; Heather Smith, RT; Brianna Mitchell, RN; and Athanasois Stoyioglou, MD.

 Submitted photo

The multidisciplinary heart team at Indiana Regional Medical Center recently surpassed a significant milestone of 1,000 PCIs (percutaneous coronary interventions).

Dr. Athanasois Stoyioglou, an interventional cardiologist with more than 15 years of experience, performed the procedure. The 1,000th PCI patient, a male from Indiana County, said that post-procedure, he “feels top-notch and like a 30-year-old again!”

