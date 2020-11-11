After a year of planning, directors of the major hospitals in Indiana and Jefferson counties agreed to form a parent organization that will have governance control over both their institutions.
As of Nov. 1, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Punxsutawney Area Hospital became part of Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network, which has one board and a combined executive management team under IRMC CEO Stephen Wolfe.
“I think it is exciting for the communities of Indiana and Punxsutawney and Indiana County and Jefferson County,” Wolfe said. “This is an important move to keep health care local.”
While there will be some sharing of human resources, both hospitals say they will retain their local identities and will operate as separate Pennsylvania-licensed community nonprofit hospitals, with existing medical and nursing staffs, employees, volunteers and community connections.
“Our knowledge and familiarity with each other’s capabilities and resources has enabled both hospitals to further strengthen our connection, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded,” said Daniel Blough, CEO of the Punxsutawney hospital. “Together, we adapted to new ways of providing safe, effective and efficient care such as telemedicine applications, sharing of resources and in some cases novel work from home strategies, all of which confirmed the benefits for the common good at both campuses.”
Blough will continue to be the administrator at PAH, while Wolfe will have responsibility for both hospitals.
“With 40 years of service to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital as CEO, Mr. Daniel Blough will be in charge of the oversight of PAH through this transitional period,” a spokeswoman for PAH said this morning. “The efforts of this engagement are anticipated to continue transitioning structurally over the course of the next 24 months. An existing senior administration team will remain present at each facility to facilitate the business at each facility and manage their employee base.”
Wolfe said local hospitals know best what services are needed in their communities, and IRMC and PAH have been working together over the past five years in an integrated manner.
“Both hospitals also acknowledged the excellent stewardship of their community-elected board of directors and medical leadership teams who never lost sight of the common mission to combine shared values and resources for all patients under one larger organization,” the two hospitals said in a joint statement.
It could have happened sooner, except for COVID-19.
“I think it did delay it,” Wolfe said. “We were at the verge of getting this last step done early in the year.”
However, with the pandemic, “everyone was focused on surviving,” he said.
A spokeswoman for PAH said assistance from federal grants, including the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act, helped the hospitals weather the storm.
“We picked up the discussion again in the summer,” Wolfe said. “The boards (of the two hospitals) approved this in August.”
IRMC and PAH said the affiliation is meant to preserve, enhance and provide quality of health care for patients in a multi-county service area, and that PMCN will create some synergies of scale and sustainability for two well-run organizations.
“We believe this collaboration will help to sustain a high level of patient care residents already receive in Indiana and Jefferson counties,” Wolfe said. “We are excited to formally partner with PAH with whom who we have enjoyed a 20-year relationship. This closely aligned affiliation will ensure our collective institutional viability and relevance in today’s competitive health care market.”
The new association also may have regional economic benefits.
“We can have a larger economic impact,” Wolfe said, “as a conduit to economic development in the region, because our hospitals are robust and vibrant.”
PMCN itself is not new, having been formed in 2015 by IRMC, PAH and Clarion Hospital, as they studied ways to more closely collaborate.
However, in August 2019 Butler Health System signed an agreement to acquire Clarion Hospital and its parent, Clarion Healthcare System. That merger received regulatory approval on Nov. 20, 2019.
“We had an amicable parting,” Wolfe said. “Given Clarion’s situation and needs, Butler ended up being the right partner for them in that community.”
IRMC has reached out elsewhere for collaboration, including a joint venture in oncology with PAH that expanded into a relationship with the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Hillman now operates at both Indiana and Punxsutawney hospitals, with the UPMC center establishing an office in Punxsutawney in September.
Wolfe said the Hillman tie is the only one from outside the two hospitals. The PAH spokeswoman said in the future additional partnerships and affiliates with other facilities would be assessed and evaluated on an individual basis.