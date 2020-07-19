The jointure of Indiana Regional Medical Center’s White Township UrgiCare center and the MedExpress clinic along Oakland Avenue in the township has taken effect.
“MedExpress is proud to be a part of the Indiana community and to provide quality, convenient, affordable health care to our neighbors,” the health care provider told its customers in an email Friday morning. “That’s why we’re excited to announce a new partnership between MedExpress and IRMC.”
The move closes the UrgiCare center on the IRMC campus along Hospital Road, while leaving one outpatient care operation at 2128 Oakland Ave., operating daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no appointment necessary.
“As two local health care providers deeply committed to this community, we’ll be working together to provide you with a better coordinated, hassle-free health care experience,” MedExpress customers were told. “From seamless referrals to IRMC’s hospital, specialty and outpatient services to convenient evening and weekend hours for the urgent care services you and your family need — together, we can make sure you and your family receive the right care, at the right place and the right time.”
IRMC will continue to operate an UrgiCare center in the Blairsville area, at IRMC at Chestnut Ridge, 25 Colony Boulevard, Burrell Township.