Indiana Regional Medical Center is seeking to build a 33,000-square-foot, 44-room in-patient behavioral health center to serve as a foundational component to an eventual IRMC medical school.
IRMC is in the earliest stages of establishing a medical school, and one of the hospital’s first steps includes developing an in-patient behavioral health center that would service adolescents, adults and geriatric patients. The hospital’s current in-patient psychiatric unit is available only for people ages 55 and older.
IRMC is working with H.F. Lenz Co. to design and develop the behavioral health facility. H.F. Lenz civil engineer Matthew Szczur presented a conceptual design of the facility’s parking lot before the White Township planning commission Tuesday. Szczur was seeking input from the planning commission before submitting a final design for approval.
Construction of the behavioral health center, which would be located near IRMC’s Medical Arts Building, is also in its early stages. Before IRMC can construct its new behavioral health center, the planning commission would need to approve final designs for both the parking lot and behavioral health building. Right now, IRMC has presented only a conceptual design for the parking lot.
“What was submitted to the planning commission ... was a conceptual project where (H.F. Lenz and IRMC) want the planning commission to look at the parking layout and parking calculations before they pursue their final design,” said township manager Chris Anderson. “Their next steps as a developer would be to submit a final land development plan to the planning commission. We would review that like we would any other plan and either approve it or deny it.”
Because establishing the behavioral health center is still in its preliminary stages and nothing has been approved, Anderson and Szczur said it’s unclear at this point when IRMC could begin construction.
“Right now, with the economy and everything going on with supply and that, it’s kind of up in the air as far as when a finite date would be (for construction),” Szczur said. “I’m in the planning process of it, so (I’m) going through all the necessary approvals basically at this point to get to that point. ... Whether or not it will happen, I guess we will find out.”
The proposed in-patient behavioral health center would be one of a few recent steps IRMC has taken toward becoming a teaching hospital. In July, IRMC introduced a rural family medicine residency program, the hospital’s first residency program. At the time, IRMC CEO Steve Wolfe said the hospital was looking to create more residency programs to bring in recent medical school graduates, who would learn about rural medicine during their three years as IRMC resident doctors.
But the behavioral health center would also serve an important role in the Indiana community, according to an informational document by IRMC marketing and public relations director Mark Richards.
“Indiana County and the surrounding regions are critically underserved for health care, and particularly more so for mental health care,” the document read. “The population in the service area has limited access to primary care and utilizes the emergency room and urgent care for many of their needs. Drug addiction, poverty and unemployment creates unique challenges to providers who are not positioned to cope with the publicly funded Medical Assistance recipients or uninsured patients.”
The document described the importance of integrating mental and physical health care for better health outcomes among patients living in the region, especially after the influx of patients IRMC has received since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
“Behavioral health is the number one transfer from most Emergency Departments throughout our region,” the document read. “This new venture will help keep more patients, family members and loved ones closer to home as they work through various issues. It will help reduce cost, length of stay and staff burnout for numerous other hospitals because we all struggle with mental health patient placement.”