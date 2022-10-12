IRMC

IRMC

 Submitted photo

Indiana Regional Medical Center is seeking to build a 33,000-square-foot, 44-room in-patient behavioral health center to serve as a foundational component to an eventual IRMC medical school.

IRMC is in the earliest stages of establishing a medical school, and one of the hospital’s first steps includes developing an in-patient behavioral health center that would service adolescents, adults and geriatric patients. The hospital’s current in-patient psychiatric unit is available only for people ages 55 and older.