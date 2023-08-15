IRMC has been recognized as one of “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023” by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.
Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognize America’s greatest workplaces in the United States by conducting a large-scale employer study based on more than 389,000 company reviews.
Participants were asked to determine the weights assigned to individual statements about their employment experience.
“IRMC is committed to our core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence,” said Steve Wolfe, IRMC president and CEO. “We have strived to create a culture where our people can be fulfilled, engaged and rewarded for delivering on this promise. We are humbled to be named among the greatest workplaces in America. We wholeheartedly believe that this is a reflection of a committed and caring staff that we’ve been chosen for this honor.”
According to Newsweek data, employees of great workplaces experience better physical and mental health when they feel respected, which means people feel better and take fewer sick days. Additionally, they experience less burnout, which carries over to the customer experience. Unsurprisingly, happy employees provide excellent service to both their customers and colleagues.
“IRMC’s commitment to being a best place to work remains one of our most important strategies to attract and retain a talented and diverse healthcare team. This recognition is testament to everyone who is striving to make IRMC a great place to work and a great place for care,” noted Jim Kinneer, IRMC chief human resources officer.
“How do you find a great workplace — one that treats employees respectfully, pays them fairly, provides training and advancement opportunities, and supports a healthy work-life balance? Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023,’ highlighting companies that are committed to offering a positive working environment,” wrote Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief, Newsweek.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.