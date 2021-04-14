While some other area hospitals have had to adjust plans to cope with a pause in issuing the Johnson & Johnson or Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, Indiana Regional Medical Center is not affected.
“All we’ve gotten is Pfizer,” IRMC Chief Growth Officer Mark Richards said Tuesday. “We’ve never had the Johnson & Johnson.”
Pfizer and Moderna are the other companies that have had approval to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. IRMC has issued Pfizer shots from the beginning of its vaccination program in mid-December.
On Tuesday the Pennsylvania Department of Health told all COVID-19 vaccine providers to pause administering doses of the J&J/Janssen vaccine until at least April 20.
The call followed the recommendation issued out of an abundance of caution in a joint release from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Drug Administration.
The state health department said it is pausing J&J distribution until the CDC and FDA have time to review six incidents of rare blood clots that occurred within two weeks of receiving that vaccine.
The health department said those six cases occurred in women between 18 and 48 who were among the 6.8 million Americans who received the Janssen vaccine.
According to the Department of Health, as posted on the IRMC website, as of Tuesday, 8,410 Indiana County residents have received at least one shot of vaccine, while 14,422 have been fully covered with both shots required for Pfizer or Moderna.
Of that countywide total of 22,832 vaccinated, Richards said “just a hair under 20,000” have received at least one shot at IRMC, with “somewhere around half having had both.”
The IRMC spokesman said a schedule for vaccinations conducted weekly at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex can be found on the www.irmc.org website.
In nearby areas, Punxsutawney Area Hospital has not had vaccination clinics since March 20.
On the other hand, weekly shots at ACMH Hospital near Kittanning are not affected.
It gives out Pfizer vaccines on Mondays and Tuesdays to those 16 or older who have made an appointment, while Moderna vaccines are administered Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays to those 18 or older who have made an appointment.
ACHM issues first doses at the Health and Wellness Education Pavilion, 79 Glade Drive, Kittanning, while second doses are administered at the Richard G. Snyder YMCA at 1 150 North Water St., Kittanning.
Excela Health is administering only the Moderna vaccine for individuals 18 and older at its Norwin facility in North Huntingdon Township.
UPMC announced on Twitter that it, too, is pausing use of the J&J vaccine, but “remains committed to making COVID-19 vaccine available and accessible,” using Pfizer vaccine for a previously-scheduled drive-up clinic today and Thursday at Pittsburgh Mills near Tarentum.
Allegheny Health Network, which had a clinic with J&J vaccine last weekend in Monroeville, said it has received no reports to date of that rare blood clotting condition that caused the CDC and FDA to urge a pause in giving out that one-shot-only vaccine.
However, AHN said people who have received the J&J vaccine and develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.
Similar advice came from the state Department of Health.
That state agency said its announcement Tuesday shows that the federal oversight process of a vaccine’s safety and effectiveness is working, and all steps are being taken to protect Americans.