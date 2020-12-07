In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a prolonged contract dispute, featuring an extended impasse and accusations of unfair labor practices, continues more than two years later between Indiana Regional Medical Center and nearly 300 members of the Indiana Registered Nurses Association.
“We are grateful to our nurses, and all of our employees, who are working through conditions unlike any other,” the hospital said in a Sunday night response to a weekend union statement.
“If the hospital wanted to thank us, they would finish this contract in a meaningful way that recognizes the value of our work,” IRNA President Karen Blystone said in that union statement issued Friday afternoon.
IRMC officials responded: “Raising a contract status publicly at this moment in our nation’s history demonstrates a clear lack of understanding of what we are all facing both as front-line workers and as healthcare organizations. The pandemic has taken an incredible toll on all of our lives — professionally and personally.”
Professionally, according to the hospital, included “losses in the millions,” since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Blystone, a float nurse at the White Township hospital, said her union deserves a fair contract “at a time when more is expected of nurses than ever before.” She went on: “We love caring for this community. Our patients are our neighbors, our friends and our family members and we want to provide the exceptional level of care they deserve.”
The hospital statement, issued by IRMC Marketing and Public Relations Director Mark Richards, stressed the impact of a COVID-19 pandemic now in its ninth month, saying IRMC’s focus, first and foremost, is on taking care of people in the Indiana community.
“We are currently in the most critical stage of the pandemic that we have experienced to date,” the hospital statement said. “IRMC has been caring for the communities we serve for more than 100 years, and the foresight and longevity that our previous administrations provided us will continue to guide our decisions for years to come.”
IRMC also stressed that the registered nurses are part of a larger community of over 1,000 IRMC employees “who are all working in response to COVID, and the other employees are working under the same benefits and conditions previously offered to PSEA.”
The hospital said it has shared details of its financial challenges throughout negotiating sessions.
“IRMC realizes the impact the pandemic has had on our great team of nurses and staff, and because of the burden it has created, IRMC recently offered incentive pay (extra $12.50 per hour for additional shifts) to the nurses, and the union agreed to IRMC’s offer,” the hospital said. “We are blessed to have so many dedicated nurses and employees, especially at this unprecedented time.”
The nurses union said its members “have been working around the clock, sacrificing time with their families, and putting their own health at risk as well as the health and well-being of their families in order to take care of the needs of the community.”
Stressing IRNA’s affiliation with the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the hospital statement said it and “PSEA IRNA have had 28 bargaining sessions since negotiations began in 2018. The parties have spent countless hours at the bargaining table, and IRMC has made a significant effort to reach an agreement with the union.”
However, those sessions haven’t been happening since February 2020, as the hospital said “PSEA has had the opportunity to request to resume negotiations … but has chosen not to.”
“If IRMC valued our work and our commitment to our patients, then we would have a contract by now,” Blystone said. “The terms we are seeking are fair and extremely reasonable given the unprecedented time we are facing in health care.”
As the hospital statement continued, “when we were unable to reach agreement in negotiations, IRMC declared impasse in March 2019 and implemented portions of its amended last, best and final offer thereafter.”
According to IRMC, that offer included wage increases of 6.5 percent over the term of the contract. The hospital said the union responded by filing unfair labor charges, alleging that IRMC bargained in bad faith.
“The union’s charges were fully investigated by the regional office of the National Labor Relations Board, which concluded that IRMC had lawfully bargained in good faith to a legitimate impasse and then lawfully implemented portions of its amended last, best and final offer,” the hospital statement said. “The union appealed this decision to the NLRB Division of Appeals in Washington, D.C., but their appeal was denied.”
The hospital statement also called attention to a one-day strike by IRNA on Nov. 26, 2018.
“During the negotiations, and prior to IRMC presenting its final offer, the union chose to take their members out on a strike, which cost IRMC another significant financial loss,” according to the hospital.
The union said the members of IRNA are committed to providing the highest quality care to patients in the Indiana community.
“The fact is nurses are overworked, moving from one unit to another at a moment’s notice,” Blystone said. “We often are the ones holding the hands of our most vulnerable patients who are left without loved ones by their side in the hospital during this pandemic.”
The union concluded with a call on IRMC “to reach an agreement with the union so the nurses and hospital administration can move forward together.”