Indiana Regional Medical Center once again came in with a “B” rating in the spring grades issued by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality.
“While we certainly have areas where we can improve, our team has worked incredibly hard to care for our patients during what will likely be the most trying period of our lives,” IRMC President and CEO Stephen A. Wolfe said in response.
A score was not available for Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus or MRSA infection, but it was below average for Clostridium difficile or C.dif infection and infection in the urinary tract.
On the other hand, it had the best possible score for blood infection and was above average for infection after colon surgery.
It was at or above average for dealing with surgical problems, but no rating was available for death from serious treatable complications. It had mixed results in practices to prevent errors, as well as safety problems, but was mostly above average — and in two categories at perfect scores — when it came to medical staff.
“We’ve made great strides,” Wolfe said, “and our focus will always be on being the safest hospital that we can be.”
Leapfrog assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” letter grades to more than 2,700 general acute-care hospitals in the United States.
It uses up to 27 national performance measures to grade hospitals using a methodology developed with guidance from the foremost experts in patient safety. Leapfrog said 33 percent of hospitals received an “A” grade, including locally Butler Memorial, UPMC Altoona, UPMC East and Excela Health Westmoreland hospitals.
Excela Health Latrobe and ACMH Hospital in suburban Kittanning, like IRMC, had “B” grades — even though, in ACHM’s case, Leapfrog said that hospital declined to respond to its survey. In all, 24 percent of hospitals surveyed had “B” rankings.
DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown was among the 35 percent that received a “C” grade. Seven percent received a “D,” and less than 1 percent received an “F” grade, but with no local hospitals in either category. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is reviewed by a national expert panel and receives guidance from the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Further results can be found at hospitalsafety grade.org.