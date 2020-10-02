The Center for Minimally Invasive & Robotic Surgery at Indiana Regional Medical Center recently celebrated a milestone, as its team performed its 1,000th robotic surgery.
Known as the fastest-growing robotics program in western Pennsylvania, the center provides general, colorectal and gynecologic robotic surgery to the community.
Robotic surgeons include Dr. Dan Clark, Dr. Andrew Billon, Dr. Nazneen Billimoria, Dr. Muralidhar Guddeti, Dr. Sandor Mecs and Dr. Quiniece Hurdle.
Billon performed the first case and the 1,000th.
Pictured, front row, from left, are Jackie Lee, Megan Sharrow, Billimoria, Clark, Hurdle, Kevin Born and Breana Falatek.
Back row: Greg Byer, Mecs, Guddeti, Billon, Kristin Kowchuck, Lauren Buterbaugh and Alyssa Poloisky.