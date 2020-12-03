“We’re busier than we’ve ever been at any time in the pandemic,” Marketing/ Public Relations Director Mark Richards acknowledged Wednesday. “Like other hospitals across the state, IRMC is very busy taking care of more COVID patients than we’ve had in the past, but we are not yet at capacity.”
In a statement to the Gazette, Richards said IRMC’s priority continues to be focused on treating COVID-19 and other patients.
“IRMC is prepared for surge scenarios to care for the community if volumes continue to rise,” Richards said. “Several hospitals have been forced to implement surge plans, resulting in care being provided in a different setting.”
Richards specifically referred to a surge in COVID-19 patients at Butler Health System.
According to a Butler Health System news release, the first phase of a surge plan was activated Wednesday at the system’s Butler Memorial and Clarion hospitals for their respective intensive care units, including conversion of a post-anesthesia care unit to a critical care unit, adding 15 ICU beds. Those hospitals also reportedly are suspending nonemergency and elective surgeries and procedures that require inpatient stays.
“Rest assured that IRMC is very vigilant in our procedures, cleaning processes, and have ample personal protective equipment for patients and staff in order to provide a safe environment for care,” Richards said. “We encourage everyone to seek care for all conditions during this time.”
He also said all of IRMC’s employees are dedicated to doing their best during this pandemic, and that their efforts are truly appreciated by all.
“We are witnessing the effects of COVID-19 firsthand and the toll it has taken on all frontline health care providers, nurses, physicians, therapists, aides, etc.,” Richards said. “Long hours, difficult shifts, (and) increased demand has hit us all. We are also seeing the toll it’s taken on patients and families. ‘COVID-fatigue’ is real, but we urge you to continue to fight.”