Indiana Regional Medical Center has received a third straight “B” grade in the twice-annual Leapfrog Group survey of how hospitals prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections that kill or harm patients.
Since 2019, “A” and “B” have been normal grades for the White Township hospital, after “C” marks in both surveys in 2018.
The grade rose to “B” in the Spring of 2019, then “A” the following fall and spring, then back to “B” for the Fall of 2020 and both surveys in 2021.
The Fall 2021 survey showed a mixed bag of results for IRMC, including perfect scores for dealing with surgery problems and preventing errors, a middling score for dealing with infections, and no report in the category of “doctors, nurses and hospital staff.”
Still, while there might be “no report” for an overall category, there still might be specifics within each category.
Under “doctors, nurses and hospital staff,” IRMC declined to report on effective leadership to prevent errors, and having enough qualified nurses, but was graded above average for doctors specially trained for ICU patients and communication with nurses, average for communication with doctors and below average for responsiveness of hospital staff.
IRMC officials did not respond to a request for comment.
Officials at the Leapfrog Group said its latest Hospital Safety Grade represents the largest set of hospitals ever graded, covering 2,901 facilities.
“As the pandemic continues, we all have heightened awareness of the importance of hospitals in our communities and in our lives,” said Leapfrog CEO Leah Binder. “It is critical that all hospitals put patient safety first. Now we have more information on more hospitals than ever before, so people can protect themselves and their families.”
The grades reflect performance on more than 30 evidence-based measures of patient safety, including for the first time, post-operative sepsis, blood leakage and kidney injury.
The Leapfrog Group said post-operative sepsis results in suffering, disability and sometimes death for an estimated 160,000 people a year in the United States. Overall, sepsis in all settings, including post-operative sepsis, kills more than 270,000 people a year and is the costliest condition in U.S. hospitals.
Post-operative sepsis produced a below-average score at IRMC, while the hospital scored above-average marks for blood leakage and kidney injury.
In other categories:
• Under infections, IRMC scored 0.867, an average score, including specific scoring for surgical site infection after colon surgery. The range was 0.000 for the best hospital to 3.055 for the worst.
IRMC scored below average regarding C. diff infection, infection in the blood during an intensive care unit stay, and sepsis infection after surgery.
IRMC scored above average in terms of infection in the urinary tract during an ICU stay.
• Under problems with surgery: IRMC had a zero — which is as good as it gets in that category. The average hospital scored 0.02, the worst 0.359.
IRMC scored above average for cases where a dangerous object is left in a patient’s body, blood leakage, kidney injury after surgery, serious breathing problems and accidental cuts and tears.
It scored average regarding when a surgical wound splits open.
• Under safety problems: IRMC scored 0.89, in-between the best hospital score of 0.60 and the average score of 1.00, with the worst score being 3.35.
IRMC scored above average for harmful events, dangerous bed sores, falls causing broken hips, collapsed lung, dangerous blood clot and air or gas bubble in the blood.
It scored below average for patient falls and injuries.
• Under practices to prevent errors: IRMC was a 100, which in that case was as good as it gets. Average score was 85.77, the worst score was 5.
It was above average for doctors’ orders of medications through a computer and communication about discharges.
It was below average for safe medication administration and communication about medicines.
IRMC declined to report on handwashing and how staff works together to prevent errors.
Nationwide, 32 percent of hospitals surveyed received an “A,” including in nearby areas Excela Westmoreland and Frick, AHN Forbes and UPMC East and Altoona.
Twenty-six percent received a “B,” including in this region Excela’s Latrobe Hospital and Penn Highlands DuBois.
• Excela Latrobe scored a 1.380 in the infections category (below average but far above the worst at 3.055), a zero in the area of problems with surgery (as good as it gets), safety problems netted a 0.94 score (slightly behind ACMH and IRMC), practices to prevent errors came in at 100 (again, as good as it gets), and doctors, nurses and hospital staff at 120 (also as good as it gets).
Thirty-five percent received a “C,” including Punxsutawney Area, IRMC’s Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network partner, ACMH Hospital in Armstrong County, DLP Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, and AHN’s Allegheny Valley Hospital.
• Punxsutawney Area did not have information on infections and declined to report on doctors, nurses and hospital staff,, but scored a zero in problems with surgery, 0.95 in safety problems (similar to other area hospitals), 45 in practices to prevent errors (below average).
Seven percent received a “D,” and less than 1 percent received a failing or “F” grade.
The Leapfrog Group said its Hospital Safety Grade is advised by an expert panel of leading patient safety authorities from across the country and receives guidance from the Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. Grades are updated biannually in the fall and in the spring.
For more information about the Hospital Safety Grade, including details on individual hospital grades and state rankings, one can visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.