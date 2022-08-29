irmc logo.jpg

Corazon Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty based in Pittsburgh, has granted accreditation to the Chest Pain Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Through a rigorous process, the accreditation proves that the program at IRMC has met the Corazon Accreditation Standards for Chest Pain Center Accreditation. Corazon ensures adherence to the most recent and national societal guidelines as well as any state specific regulatory requirements.

