Indiana Regional Medical Center recently was awarded one of three Employer of the Year Awards from the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board Inc.
The award is given to companies in Armstrong, Butler and Indiana counties for employers who have significantly contributed to the workforce development system within the region.
This award highlights the collaboration of business and workforce development in the three counties. All three companies have significantly contributed to building a skilled workforce.
IRMC has been serving Indiana County and surrounding communities since 1914. As a nationally recognized employer of 1,463 employees, IRMC continues to meet the needs of patients and employees alike. IRMC maintains its commitment to serving the region by continually re-investing in its facilities, technology and people in order to provide the highest levels of care possible. IRMC’s vision to be the best community hospital in the nation is the cornerstone to our commitment of caring.
IRMC has been engaged in every level of workforce investment in Indiana County and regionally through its work as a growing regional hospital. Jim Kinneer is IRMC’s organizational development specialist/workforce development specialist. He has worked with the Indiana County Healthcare Consortium since its inception, and many of the other members associated such as emergency management, visiting nurses, many specific long-term care facilities, home care, etc.
It also goes without saying in the past year through COVID-19 how vital all of the many years of efforts the hospital has put into building its main resource, human capital. This investment has been done through training and development. Even in the past, the hospital invested in a total system design to invest in their people through training and offered things such as “Total Quality Management” and Six Sigma efforts, etc.
IRMC continued to train and develop through every aspect of their workforce. This included every level of worker, capital investments to new and growing technologies including all types of machinery and software and training to be a high functioning and performing workplace.
Through some of the hardest times, IRMC never cut training from its budget and/or backed away from their commitment to know what this meant to the health care industry and its organization. This training commitment increases IRMC’s retention efforts and ongoing performance to its customers most vulnerable in need.
IRMC has been a leader, mentor, partner, resource and member of the healthcare industry and consortium. They have been and continue to be a positive asset to Indiana County and the region. There cannot be enough said about how vital a quality hospital is to its community. Indiana County is so fortunate that IRMC, its leadership and its entire workforce team understands “quality” because the quality is the workers who every day are the examples of what has been invested in them to do the invaluable and literally life-saving job they do every day.
Also named as award recipients were Projectile Tube Cleaning Inc. of Armstrong County and Butler Technologies Inc. of Butler County.