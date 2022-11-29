Corazon Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty based in Pittsburgh, has granted accreditation to the PCI program at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Through a rigorous process, the accreditation proves that the program at Indiana Regional Medical Center has once again met or exceeded Corazon’s Accreditation Standards, national societal guidelines and the requirements established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Indiana Regional Medical Center has demonstrated through its accreditation survey that they are committed to providing the highest quality level of care to its patient community. Their dedication, hard work and exceptional leadership have allowed this opportunity to engage their entire hospital team, enhancing their cardiac service line, and thus allowing them to excel through this accreditation.
Corazon also offers consulting, recruitment and interim management for the heart, vascular, neuroscience, spine and orthopedic specialties. The firm has worked with more than 600 hospitals nationally to evaluate, re-engineer or implement best-practice PCI programs. Corazon is a long-time champion for PCI without onsite open-heart surgery and notably assisted with the opening of the first PCI program of this type in Pennsylvania. Additionally, Corazon was instrumental in building a consortium of hospitals to drive the legislative changes in Pennsylvania that have expanded access to interventional cardiology services across the state.
Corazon is also a verifier for PCI programs in the state of Georgia and is a State-Named Accrediting body in the State of Michigan.
As an accrediting agency on behalf of the PA DOH, Corazon helps to ensure life-saving services are provided in communities across the state.