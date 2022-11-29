IRMC

 Submitted photo

Corazon Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty based in Pittsburgh, has granted accreditation to the PCI program at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Through a rigorous process, the accreditation proves that the program at Indiana Regional Medical Center has once again met or exceeded Corazon’s Accreditation Standards, national societal guidelines and the requirements established by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.