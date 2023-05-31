Tim Mulvihill

Tim Mulvihill, a volunteer at Indiana Regional Medical Center, recently was honored with the 2023 Marge Scheeren Volunteer Service Award.

 Submitted photo

As part of its National Volunteer Week celebrations, Indiana Regional Medical Center recently recognized its volunteers at a luncheon held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Volunteers at IRMC provide vital assistance to hospital staff and patients. Their contributions annually amount to more than 30,000 hours of service. Volunteers provide a variety of services, such as greeting patients, sorting incoming hospital mail and escorting patients to the appropriate areas.