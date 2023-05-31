As part of its National Volunteer Week celebrations, Indiana Regional Medical Center recently recognized its volunteers at a luncheon held at the Hilton Garden Inn at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Volunteers at IRMC provide vital assistance to hospital staff and patients. Their contributions annually amount to more than 30,000 hours of service. Volunteers provide a variety of services, such as greeting patients, sorting incoming hospital mail and escorting patients to the appropriate areas.
During the luncheon, IRMC volunteer Tim Mulvihill was announced as the recipient of the 2023 Marge Scheeren Volunteer Service Award. Mulvihill has been a volunteer at IRMC for 12 years and has served on the hospitality cart service, in the mailroom and, most recently, at the Information Desk.
Mulvihill was nominated by several of his fellow volunteers who applauded his kindness to everyone, compassion and concern for others, willingness to help whenever needed and dedication to serving others.
The Marge Scheeren Volunteer Service Award program was established in 2017 and recognizes individuals who exemplify compassion and commitment to serving others through volunteering at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The nominee should be a volunteer at IRMC who models IRMC’s core values — integrity, respect, compassion and excellence — and exhibits the following key traits: humble service, sincere kindness, genuine compassion, heartfelt sympathy and a cheerful, positive attitude.
