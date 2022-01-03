New Year's baby
Submitted photo

Owen Floyd Regula was the first baby born at Indiana Regional Medical Center’s It’s a Wonderful New Life Maternity Center at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022. Owen weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces and is 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. William Lear, of the IRMC obstetrics and gynecology team. Owen and his parents, Daniel and Destiny, received a gift from the obstetrics unit at IRMC, as well as a gift from IUP Athletics.

