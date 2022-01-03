Owen Floyd Regula was the first baby born at Indiana Regional Medical Center’s It’s a Wonderful New Life Maternity Center at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022. Owen weighs 7 pounds, 8 ounces and is 20 inches long. He was delivered by Dr. William Lear, of the IRMC obstetrics and gynecology team. Owen and his parents, Daniel and Destiny, received a gift from the obstetrics unit at IRMC, as well as a gift from IUP Athletics.
Latest News
- Family celebrates 100th anniversary of grandfather's immigration
- Indiana County COVID-19 report
- DEAR ABBY: Couple's name game about to welcome a new player
- Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
- Biden vows U.S. to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
- Looking to keep up a New Year’s resolution? Experts say it’s best to start small
- 2 missing; survivors count blessings after Colorado fire
- IRMC welcomes first newborn of 2022
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.