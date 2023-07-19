Indiana Free Library plans a special “Meet the Author” event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Sara L. Bloom will be on the second floor of the downtown Indiana library to discuss her book: “ISELIN: The Rich History of a Western Pennsylvania Coal Town in Appalachia. The Inspiring Story of Unrelenting Citizen Advocates for Social Justice.”
Indiana Free Library said Bloom will sign copies of her book, which will be available to purchase in the library at Ninth and Philadelphia streets.
Light refreshments will be provided.
Following the signing event, the library is asking guests to make their way to the third floor of the library building where The Jimmy Stewart Museum is located for a reception, and an opportunity to experience the exhibit provided by Mary Stewart (sister to Jimmy Stewart) on various coal mining families from Indiana County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.