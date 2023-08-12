ISELIN — A village 16.5 miles south of Indiana that recently was profiled in a book about its coal mining history is making firefighting history with a first-ever training and challenge event over a three-day period at the Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company.

“We hope to spark interest in the younger generation,” said Bryan Palmer, assistant chief at Iselin-West Lebanon and state forest fire warden for Young and Conemaugh townships and Saltsburg borough, during a dinner Friday that kicked off the weekend event.