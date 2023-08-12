ISELIN — A village 16.5 miles south of Indiana that recently was profiled in a book about its coal mining history is making firefighting history with a first-ever training and challenge event over a three-day period at the Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company.
“We hope to spark interest in the younger generation,” said Bryan Palmer, assistant chief at Iselin-West Lebanon and state forest fire warden for Young and Conemaugh townships and Saltsburg borough, during a dinner Friday that kicked off the weekend event.
Among the dignitaries on hand were state Deputy Fire Commissioner J.C. Tedorski, who originally was from Arnold in Westmoreland County; author Michael Klimkos, who grew up on Kiski Flat near Saltsburg, where half a century ago he was a volunteer firefighter; and Smokey Bear.
Tedorski brought greetings from state Fire Commissioner Thomas Cook, who had business elsewhere in the commonwealth Friday night, and applauded those involved in battling wildfires, a skill set not usually found in urban areas.
“Recruitment here is very different from recruitment in the urban areas,” Tedorski said. “Weekends like this give you the appropriate training.”
The event had a lot going for it, including a look back at the history of fighting wildfires in the Keystone State.
Klimkos has written “The Fires of Penn’s Woods,” which focused on the development of firefighting activity now overseen by the Bureau of Forestry in the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
“Some areas were prone to fires,” Klimkos said. Among them are the South Mountain region (Cumberland and Adams counties), the Anthracite region and the Poconos in the Northeast, the Laurel Ridge (especially around the Fay-West region), Sandy Ridge (covering parts of Clearfield, Centre, Cambria and Blair counties), what now is the Allegheny National Forest, and the region around Snow Shoe, Centre County, and Renovo, Clinton County.
There were some awful fires over the years. Osceola Mills in Clearfield County was destroyed in a May 20, 1875, fire where, Klimkos said, “miraculously nobody was killed,” but on the other hand scores were injured or missing, and at least seven were killed, in a May 11, 1891, fire in Moores Run, Potter County, which Klimkos called the worst loss of life in a Pennsylvania fire.
Activities began after dinner with Search & Rescue and Drone presentations, and was to continue with various skill and crew proficiency challenges today, as well as a Sunday slate featuring a water ball competition.
“Crews will go over wildland firefighting as well as search-and-rescue and rope rescue and wilderness First Aid, and patient packaging,” Palmer said. “Stat Medevac will also be putting on a landing zone safety class and there will also be some firefighter challenges taking place similar to the county firemen’s conventions.”
An overall champion and runner-up would be chosen, as well as first-, second- and third-place honors for a Fire & Rescue Challenge, for Best Camp Setup, for a Crew Proficiency Challenge, and the Water Ball Challenge. A “most improved individual” also would be honored.
Those that signed up to compete include volunteer firefighters from Marion Center, Glen Campbell and Rossiter in Indiana County, Kiskiminetas and Parks townships and Elderton in Armstrong County, and Liberty Borough, Port Vue’s Vigilant Hose, and Plum Borough’s Unity companies from Allegheny County.
Lifestat Ambulance also had representation at the weekend event.
Speaking of sparking interest in a younger generation, Palmer said kids are always invited to events at the Iselin-West Lebanon fire hall, and there were youngsters on hand as Smokey was accompanied into the fire hall for a 79th birthday party.
He was accompanied by Mayson Palmer, Bryan’s son.
“He’s always been my handler for Smokey, even at the fairs,” Mayson’s father said.
A sheet cake was served, along with a dinner provided by staff at the fire hall, including meat loaf, mashed potatoes and salad.
“Happy birthday” was sung, and pictures taken featuring Smokey and a variety of those in attendance, including Indiana County Commisioners R. Michael Keith, Robin A. Gorman and Sherene Hess, and state Sen. Joe Pittman and Rep. Jim Struzzi, both R-Indiana.
Keith related an action this week by the board, setting the groundwork for a county emergency services authority that will help provide revenue for fire and ambulance companies.
“It took three years, a lot of work and a lot of research,” Keith said. “This is probably the first county in the commonwealth to step up and do this.”
The other commissioners also spoke.
“You are so rich in history, so rich in community, so rich in partnerships,” Hess said.
“You deserve to hear us say, ‘thank you,’” Gorman said. “This is amazing, and we thank you for this.”
Friends of Hess were among those listed as sponsors of the weekend event, along with Marion Center Supply, (Aaron) Lehman for Commissioner, Port Vue Fire Rescue, Iselin-West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company, Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company from Sarver, S&T Bank, K&D Auto and Tire, Bankosh Sanitation LLC of Slickville, Fast Times Screenprinting & Sign Company, Elderton Supermarket, Elderton Food Mart, Hometown Auto, Dave Plavi (Chief 50-Elderton), Clint Walker, Kip Johnson, Ryan Henry Septic Services, Vigilant Hose of Port Vue (STA 226), Diverse Industrial Solutions, Cunningham Meats, Yarnicks Farm Market and Young Township Supervisors Donald Baker, Bradley McClure and Missy Johnson.
All three supervisors were in the audience.
