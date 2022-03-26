MARCH 28-April 3
“Jackpot” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Barbara Hale and James Gleason. Bill Lawrence wins a slew of prizes on a radio quiz program. His happiness is short-lived when he discovers he’ll have to sell the prizes in order to pay the taxes on them. Call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat. There will be five rounds and it is free to play. For more information, call (724) 801-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH APRIL 2
Art of the Fantastic: Art Exhibit by Greg Langham will be presented at the Artists Hand Gallery at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Hours for the exhibit are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
MARCH 29
The National Vietnam War Veterans Day Program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Join the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County for this free program as they recognize the service of Vietnam veterans. The evening will feature guest speakers and exhibits, including rubbings from The Wall That Heals, historical musical selections and a presentation of commemorative pins to Vietnam-era veterans. Refreshments will follow the program. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., program begins at 6 p.m.
Additional parking is located at Graystone Presbyterian lot, 640 Church St., with shuttle service available. Call (724) 463-9600 for reservations and info.
MARCH 31
A job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Local and regional businesses will be hiring for full-time, part-time and permanent positions. Some companies will interview on-the-spot. Contact Carrie at (724) 471-1035 or email crayko@rendabroadcasting.com.
APRIL 1
Joyful Noise Coffeehouse will be open to the public at 7 p.m. at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, Indiana. It is open to the public. There is open mic. Come out and listen to local musicians the first Friday of every month. For more information, call (724) 463-3280.
APRIL 2
• The Jim Nance Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Meet at Chevy Chase Community Center, 670 North 5th St. Learn about famed athlete and IHS graduate Jim Nance, explore his hometown and the street named in his honor. A self-guided tour map is available at http://icopd.org.
• The Indiana Elks spring craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Elks Lodge, 475 South 13th St., Indiana. There will be sprin and Easter handmade gifts and items, a hoagie sale and raffles. For more information, contact Jodi Nagy at jnagy0220@gmail.com or call (724) 465-6800.
3 of Hearts will be at Fusion Bar and Grill from 8 to 11 p.m. at Ramada by Wyndham, 1395 Wayne Ave., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 463-3561.
APRIL 6-23
The IUP Museum Goes Downtown will be held at The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The University Museum will present a variety of artwork at the Artists Hand Gallery in downtown Indiana. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
APRIL 6
Indiana Free Library Taster’s Club will be held from noon to 1 p.m., at the library. The club is perfect for those who like to cook, share recipes and try something new. The group meets the first Wednesday of the month at noon. A cookbook will be chosen from the library collection and members will have the chance to pick a recipe from the book, make the dish at home and bring it in to the library to share with the others on the first Wednesday of each month.
You can also share tips for making the dish, any substitutions you might have made and your critique of the recipe. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
APRIL 7
”What Improves a Forest” will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about this issue at a free Zoom webinar presented by Jess Riddle, forest ecologist consultant, Georgia Forest Watch. The webinar is sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods. A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation.
To attend, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org to receive the Zoom link.