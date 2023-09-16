EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Each game features five rounds and it’s free to play. We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don’t have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each. Call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC Drive off of South Sixth Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@up streetarchitects.com.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH OCT. 20
“Six in an Open Field” will be presented at the University Museum at IUP’s Sutton Hall, 1011 South Drive, Indiana. “Six in an Open Field” showcases the work of several Pittsburgh-based artists brought together through ongoing dialogue, critiques, studio visits and more. Beginning in summer 2022, the group has met bimonthly to discuss the trials and tribulations of sustaining a studio practice.
Set against a rotating backdrop of basement studios, living rooms and public park pavilions, the artists in this show affectionately refer to their collective activities as Art Club. This is a free exhibit. Museum hours are noon to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; noon to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 16
• A Fall Coin Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the S&T Bank Arena, 497 East Pike, White Township. The Coins 4 Kids Program will be held at 1 p.m. The event features 38 tables, free admission and free parking. Everyone is welcome.
• 2023 Cause for Paws will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring free, all-day family fun. There will be a basket raffle, kids’ activities, photos with your pets, a pet boutique, food, music and more. A tails and trails story-telling event with therapy dogs will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. A pet parade and fun run/walk around Blue Spruce will begin at noon. A pet contest will be held at 1 p.m. and the great duck derby will be held at 1:45 p.m. Winners of the duck race and basket raffle will be announced at 2 p.m.
• Sun-Kissed Country’s Fall Fling Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sun-Kissed Country, 1365 Route 286 Highway East, White Township.
• The Avonmore Harvest Jubilee will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Indiana Avenue and Fifth Street in Avonmore. “Music! Music! Music!” is the theme of the 59th annual Avonmore Harvest Jubilee. The free event features live music, a glow-in-the-dark kickball game, a foam dance party, a rock-climbing wall, bounce house, magician, kids stage with karaoke, festival food, craft vendors, games, bingo, museum open house, a parade/car cruise and fireworks. For more information, call Penny Dunmire at (412) 558-3179.
• Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day will begin at 11 a.m. at The Coney, 642 Philadelphia St., Indiana. St. Patrick’s Day is a special event all over the world; wouldn’t it be great if it came more than one time a year? Well, at The Coney it happens twice a year! Everyone get your green outfits ready. It’s just like the authentic St. Patrick’s Day in March, just extending the passion to September. Enjoy Irish food and drink specials all day at Indiana’s only Irish pub, and enjoy musical delight of the Laurel Highlanders Bagpipers while sipping on green beer.
• Saltsburg Oktoberfest 2023 will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. There will be music, food, beer and more.
SEPT. 16 and 17
Smicksburg Apple Weekend will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at various Smicksburg specialty shops. There will be fresh apples for sale, apple dumplings, apple fudge, apple cider and apple butter, pumpkins, a pottery demo, fall décor, apple bakers and cornstalk-decorating.
SEPT. 17
• The Punxsutawney Region AACA Car Show will be held form 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Marion Center Park, Route 119/Route 403, Marion Center. The event will feature a car show, door prizes, car corral, basket drawing, flea market, antique tractors music and food.
• Free Qigong Classes will be offered at 11 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, at the corner of Sixth Street and Carter Avenue, Indiana. Come study and practice Qigong together, and experience the power of group practice. Come anytime to learn about and enjoy the many benefits of Qigong. No previous experience is necessary, just come with a willingness to learn, an open heart and comfortable clothes and shoes. All Qigong meetings are free.
• The 11th Annual Walk for a Wonderful Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Mack Park Fairgrounds, 803 Hospital Road, White Township. All funds raised are put directly back into the community to support suicide prevention and education efforts. Come walk for your loved ones or yourself and meet with community providers that are here to help support the individuals of Indiana County. Register online at https://buff.ly/3PgLtje.
SEPT. 18
A Food Forest and Pollinator Meadow Walk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Community Garden at the corner of Sixth Street and Carter Avenue, Indiana. Join Landscape Architect Barb Hauge and ICG’s Marie Olson and Kay Snyder on a tour of the food forest and pollinator meadow at the Indiana Community Garden. Discover how to make your own yard more pollinator friendly and incorporate elements of an edible forest garden, even if you have limited space. Please register by emailing icg15701@gmail.com or calling (724) 422-0526.
SEPT. 21
• The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market features homegrown, homemade and hand-crafted goods. For more information, call (724) 840-0167.
• Third Thursday will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. Somebody To Love will be playing music and Levity Brewing will be at the event.
• Meet The Hawks will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at IRMC Park in Downtown Indiana. The “Meet The Hawks” event is back for a second year. Join us in welcoming our incoming IUP students with DJ Ryan Sharp, the IUP Drumline, giveaways, IUP teams and clubs, featured speakers and lots of fun.
