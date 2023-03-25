78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

MARCH 27-APRIL 1

“Anatomy of a Murder” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Ben Gazzara and Kathryn Grant (Crosby). Stewart towers over all as a witty, easy going, but cagey defense lawyer in a long, exciting courtroom drama. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

