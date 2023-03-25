MARCH 27-APRIL 1
“Anatomy of a Murder” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Ben Gazzara and Kathryn Grant (Crosby). Stewart towers over all as a witty, easy going, but cagey defense lawyer in a long, exciting courtroom drama. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
Trivia with Jamie will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.in cohumanesociety.com.
MARCH 25
• Birding at Yellow Creek State Park will take place from 8 to 9 a.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run, with Roger and Margaret Higbee. The event will target the waterfowl migration but also look for winter birds and early spring migrants. Dress warmly.
• A Spring Fling will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frye’s Antiques, 860 Route 110, Indiana. Please join us for refreshments, door prizes, sales and a drawing for gift certificate with purchase.
• A YC Monthly, Mountain Bike Race Series will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park Beach Pavilion, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. The races offered include expert, sport and novice. Check-in and registration begins at 9 a.m. A pre-race meeting will be held at 9:50 a.m. and the race will start at 10 a.m. (Expert will be first, then sport and finally novice a few minutes after). More information is available at: www.rideyc.org. Other questions? Please contact Aaron Kovach at (724) 910-9670.
• Spotted Lanternfly: What to Know will be presented from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, Indiana. Join Master Gardener Gretchen Barbor for an introduction to an unwanted invasive insect, the spotted lanternfly. Learn how to identify this pest and what you can do as a homeowner to protect your landscape and gardens. Since its discovery in Berks County in 2014, SLF has presented a significant threat to Pennsylvania agriculture including the grape, tree-fruit, hardwood and nursery industries. You will learn how to identify this invasive species, and understand its life cycle, current quarantined areas in Pennsylvania and actions you can take to help stop its spread.
• Walk ‘N Roll on the Clymer Trail will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the basketball courts at Lee Street Park, Clymer. Bring your walker, wheelchair, stroller and cane for a Walk ‘N Roll Stroll. This beautiful trail in Clymer is easy to navigate with its paved surface. Come and walk or roll as far as you are able for the round trip.
• The 20th Annual Family Fun Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The theme is World Adventure! The Family Fun Fest, a no-cost event for families, is held annually at the Indiana Mall. The event features more than 40 tables of games, crafts and activities. Hosted by the Children’s Advisory Commission, for more information, visit www.CAC FamilyEvents.com.
• A Spring Open House will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various Smicksburg specialty shops in Smicksburg. Got spring fever? We do! Join us for our annual Spring Open House. We have new merchandise for the season. Join us in the fresh spring air of Smicksburg!
• A McIntyre Historical Presentation & AWARE Open House event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Coal Run/McIntyre VFC, 2049 Coal Run Road, Clune. Learn about the historic coal town of McIntyre. This fun event will include a brief social history of McIntyre by Susan Ferrandiz, historian and granddaughter of McIntyre coal miner Pietro Arduini. Her presentation will highlight photos, documents and residents’ memories. The AWARE open house will include information about: a new rail-trail and coal refuse removal project; improvements to the Neal Run Passive Treatment System; State Game Lands 332 Projects Recovery of Aultman’s Run; and the potential for trout stocking. What is AWARE? AWARE is short for Aultman Watershed Association for Restoring the Environment. Come learn what AWARE has been up to for the past 20 years! All are welcome to this free event. Refreshments will be provided. For more information about AWARE, visit www.aultmansrun.org.
• An Easter Egg Hunt and Open House will begin at 1 p.m. at Seeds of Faith Christian Academy, 181 Hudson Road, Creekside. Light refreshments will be available. The open house will begin following the egg hunt.
MARCH 29
• A National Vietnam War Veterans Day Program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Post 141, 534 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us as we honor Vietnam-era veterans. This event is free, but RSVP’s are recommended by calling the Historical & Genealogical Society at (724) 463-9600.
• HitMix Music Bingo will be held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Company, 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Hosted by Mixmaster DJ Service. Get here early for a seat!
MARCH 31
• Health Benefits of Nature Hiking will be presented at 6 p.m. at the Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Lodge Road, Rayne Township. Nature hiking offers the health benefits of not only exercise, but also cognitive activity and social interaction, as well as increased quality of sleep. Dr. Browe is a retired IUP physiology professor and will give a presentation based on his expertise and experience in this field, including working with top-level athletes.
• An Old School Opening Reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This free event is an opening reception for an exhibit of new paintings by local artist HK Miller. Miller’s paintings rediscover the remains of bygone schools in Indiana County and western Pennsylvania. This exhibition is particularly apt material for Miller, who taught art at Ben Franklin Elementary School for many years before retiring and returning to painting full time. Miller’s paintings are influenced by his admiration of works by Edward Hopper, Winslow Homer, and the Wyeths (N.C. and Andrew). Complementary beverages and appetizers will be provided.
MARCH 31-APRIL 1
Sally’s Bazaar and Spring Craft show will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township. The event will feature a variety of local vendors & and crafters. Admission is free. Also featured are silent auctions, free basket giveaways and Sally’s Snack Bar and Bake Sale.
APRIL 1
• A Fool’s Run 10K Run & 5K Run will begin at 10 a.m. at Saylor Park, 1284 Old Indiana Road, Black Lick. This is our 44th running of Pennsylvania’s oldest continuous 10K. We are returning to the Ghost Town Trail at Saylor Park for 2023. The course will be out and back on the GTT. Runners and walkers welcome!
• An Easter Bunny Trail will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Indiana. The Easter bunny trail is back! We can’t wait to see you all there!
APRIL 4
The Todd Bird Club Monthly Meeting will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lodge, 60 Blue Spruce Lodge Road, Rayne Township. Randy Koleck and Jacob Goldman, two of Dr. Jeff Larkin’s grad students, are using emerging technologies to examine factors affecting the ruffed grouse occupancy across Pennsylvania. They will present a joint program explaining their project and some of their results. Arrive by 7 p.m. to socialize and snack!