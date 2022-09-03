78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

SEPT. 5 — 11

“On Our Merry Way” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Paulette Goddard and Henry Fonda. Stewart and Fonda are at the peak of their form as a pair of impoverished swing band musicians who attempt to change their luck by rigging a talent contest. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

Tags