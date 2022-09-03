SEPT. 5 — 11
“On Our Merry Way” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Paulette Goddard and Henry Fonda. Stewart and Fonda are at the peak of their form as a pair of impoverished swing band musicians who attempt to change their luck by rigging a talent contest. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support the farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumane society.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH SEPT. 17
Illustrators and Storytellers Collaborative Exhibit will be presented from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. “No One Tells It Like You,” a collaboration between invited Artists Hand artists and an ArtsPath art residency storyteller. For more information, call (724) 463-8710.
SEPT. 2-3
A ‘Lil Bit of Country Fall Open House will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at 3271 Route 119, Homer City. The store is a country and primitive store featuring handmade furniture, signs, wreaths and much more.
SEPT. 3
• Labor Day Eve Eve featuring Willow Hill will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Hot out of Nashville, Levity has the spirited husband and wife duo, Willow Hill. Rolling Stone has named them a “Band to Watch.”
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (724) 465-8841.
SEPT. 7
Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages welcome; a community garden team member will always be present. Learn more at www.indianacommunitygarden.org.
SEPT. 8
• Virtual PA Game Bird Trivia will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. via a virtual presentation with Lisa Meadows. As fall approaches, we remember our gamebirds walking through the woods. Join for an online virtual presentation to learn all about three PA Game Birds: the American Woodcock, Ring Neck Pheasant and the Ruffed Grouse.
Organizers will offer a game show trivia program to test your knowledge of some of PA’s most fascinating gamebirds.
The program is for adults, teens and school-age kids. Space is limited and registration is required for this program by Sept. 6 by emailing Lisa at limeadows@pa.gov with your name, phone number and number of participants.
Sept. 8 – 10
A Fall Open House will be held at GC Country Store LLC, 815 Rock Run Road, Glenn Campbell, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store will be filled with fall-themed home decor. Stop by for garlands, candle rings, handmade witches, pumpkins and more.
SEPT. 9
The Saltsburg Car Cruise will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. The annual Historic Saltsburg’s Car Cruise will be held on and around the Canal Park in Saltsburg. Don’t have a car to show? Come view the beautiful cars and enjoy some delicious food. Bring a chair and listen to some great music.
SEPT. 9 – 10
Northern Appalachian Folk Festival Inc. will take place throughout the weekend. NAFF is dedicated to preserving the past, promoting the present and securing the future of regional music, art, folkways, foodways and other related forms of cultural expression through education, presentation and participation. Join us in Indiana for a community event celebrating the Appalachian region with music, food, fun and more. For more information, including a schedule and locations, visit www.naffinc.org.
SEPT. 10
• Frye’s Antique Mall will hold a Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 860 Route 110, Indiana. The event includes storewide sales, light refreshments and door prizes including a gift certificate drawing with purchase.
• Box Turtle at Long Pond Storytime & Box Turtle Visit will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run, with Lisa Meadows. Join for a reading of William George’s beautifully illustrated picture book about a day in the life of an Eastern Box Turtle. Participants will then enjoy a visit with a pair of Pennsylvania Eastern Box Turtles and see firsthand many of the attributes discussed in the story. A parent or adult must accompany children ages 4-11. Siblings are welcome to attend. Please register by emailing Lisa at limeadows@pa.gov by Sept. 8, with name, number of participants and phone number.
SEPT. 10 – 11
The 9th Annual Tractor & Truck Show by the Smicksburg Antique Tractor & Machinery Club will be held at the Dayton Fairgrounds, Rt. 839 S. Dayton. Free admission. The event features truck/tractor pulls, semi-truck show, silent auction, craft vendors and a tractor parade. There will also be pedal tractor pulls, a bounce house and play area and a petting zoo for the kids. Also new this year will be a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.