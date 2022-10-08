78026876

Dutch angle close-up of a calendar.

 Thinkstock

OCT. 10-OCT. 16

“Vertigo” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Kim Novak and Tom Helmore. Retired police detective Stewart, who has a fear of heights, is hired by an old school chum in San Francisco to keep an eye on his wife. Bring your IUP I-Card for half price matinees in October, only $5. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.

Tags