OCT. 10-OCT. 16
“Vertigo” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Kim Novak and Tom Helmore. Retired police detective Stewart, who has a fear of heights, is hired by an old school chum in San Francisco to keep an eye on his wife. Bring your IUP I-Card for half price matinees in October, only $5. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia night is held at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The rotating hosts are Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp.
Watch their social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Hitmix Music Bingo will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Introductions start at 6:45 p.m., so arrive early for a seat.
There will be five rounds and it is free to play. Call (724) 801-8087.
• Trivia with Jamie will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana Farmer’s Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, and Wednesdays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mack Park entrance. Local producers will offer their fresh vegetables, meat, flowers and more. Please come out to support the farmers and see what they have to offer.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. For more information, call (724) 357-8822.
EVERY SATURDAY
The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is back for the fall. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m.
One price admission includes all games. For more information, call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH OCT. 23
Blairsville’s Sunday Market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blairsville Diamond.
THROUGH OCT. 14
Full Circle by Cathy Paterson and Kristen Olsen will be shown at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featured is a collection of wheel-thrown ceramics by Paterson paired with acrylic paintings by Olsen.
THROUGH NOV. 19
“Soul of a Region” will be featured at the IUP University Museum, 1011 South Drive, White Township. This exhibition brings together a group of dynamic and culturally diverse artists of color who collectively work in a broad range of media mirroring the distinct experiences of the artists themselves.
Their art shares life stories through expressions of frustration, pride, racism, joy and pain.
Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays and university holidays.
The museum will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 25, for fall break.
OCT. 8
Sustainable Summit V will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IUP Hadley Union Building, Ohio Room, 319 Pratt Drive, White Township. The Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force will once again hold its annual summit.
Learn how small communities are making big changes to create a sustainable economy. Experts and local leaders will provide presentations and workshops on financing opportunities, water resource stewardship, local food access projects and more.
Please continue to check the website for updates https://sustainableindianacounty.org/events/summitv/.
OCT. 8-9
A Pumpkin Festival will be held at Reeger’s Farm, 755 Laurel Road, Shelocta, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. In years past, the festival has been a part of the fall traditions of many families. The event offers hayrides, a pumpkin patch, food trucks and more.
OCT. 10
Hawk Talk Mondays! will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 714 Pratt Drive, White Township. This will be a live broadcast of U92.5’s Jack Benedict with IUP football coaches and weekly special guests.
OCT. 11
Fall In Love With Music … come sing with us! will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, White Township.
If you’re a lady who loves to sing and want to add music and harmony to your life, then the Indi-Anna Chorus is the place for you. Come spend an evening with us and you’ll experience a musical “high” like no other as you blend your voice with women who love to sing and perform four-part acapella harmony in barbershop style. The night is yours to explore this wonderful art form.
Women of all ages are invited to attend.
OCT. 13
• A Fall Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., Indiana. Save the date and make plans to visit the 2022 Fall Job Fair, presented by Diamond Pharmacy Services and Renda Media.
For a list of employers visit https://www.wccsradio.com/hometown-careers/.
• A webinar on The Importance of Dead Wood & Fungi in Maintaining Forest Ecosystems will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. This webinar is sponsored by the Friends of White’s Woods. Jerry Hassinger, PA Game Commission Wildlife Biologist (ret.) will present the webinar and a question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. To attend, send an email to info@friendsofwhiteswoods.org.
OCT. 14
Homegrown Grass at Levity Brewing will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. This group’s off-beat tempo and high-energy tunes are going to keep you dancing all night long. Come have a beer and enjoy Homegrown Grass live at Levity.
OCT. 14-16
The Stella York Plus Size Trunk Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Lace Bridal, 80 North Ave., White Township. On these days only, the store will have additional styles to preview, featuring the craftsmanship and details you love from Stella York. Appointments are required to ensure that we are able to see as many brides as possible. Please call (724) 717-6591 for more information.
OCT. 15
• The Allegheny Highlands Region SCCA Autocross Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NVI Institute Blairsville, Cornell Road, Blairsville. For information, call (814) 934-4345.
• A Fall Tree Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Yellow Creek State Park Lakeview Pavilion, 170 Route 259, Penn Run. Join Friends of the Parks for a guided hike at Yellow Creek State Park to see the beautiful colors of Indiana County.
Pennsylvania is considered one of the premier places to see fall colors at their peak.
• Bark for the Arc will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mack Park Grounds, Hospital Road, White Township.
Bark for the Arc is a community event all about our furry friends. With pet vendors, food trucks, rescues and activities, this event brings the community together as well as their four-legged friends. Come out and support the community with a day of fun.
• The Indiana County Potters Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a self-guided pottery studio tour in Indiana County. For information, call (814) 541-3205.
OCT. 15-16
