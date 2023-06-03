JUNE 5-11
“Carbine Williams” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Wendell Corey and James Arness. The movie focuses on the history of the inventor of the famous rifle, his problems with the law, and his simple family life. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
EVERY THURSDAY
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
EVERY FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Karaoke will be held from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Join us for good eats, good company and good times. Call (724) 357-8822.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge #931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
THROUGH JUNE 14
Flags for Heroes will be presented at Oakland Cemetery, 845 Rose St., Indiana. You can be part of our community’s tribute to the heroes in our lives, both past and present. This is your opportunity to honor your personal hero. For more information, visit https://www.indianamiddayrotary.org/flags-for-heroes.
JUNE 3
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the S&T parking lot, South Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. This is a producer-only farmers’ market offering fresh, local goods. Vendors offer fresh, local vegetables, fruits, flowers, baked goods, meats, eggs, honey, seedlings and more. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
• A Family Nature Palooza Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park. Sponsored by The Children’s Advisory Commission, entire families are welcome for outside hiking and biking, live animals, games, fishing, a scavenger hunt and many more outside activities. Registration is encouraged. To register, go to www.chil drensadvisory commission.org or call (724) 463-8200, ext. 8.
• Plein Air Painting at Blue Spruce Park will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1128 Blue Spruce Road, Rayne Township. Indiana Art Association is offering this workshop and kicking off the summer outdoor painting season. This introductory session will be taught by IAA member Beth Wheeler. For more information, please visit https://www.indianaartassociati on.org/shop.
• The Blairsville Summer Music Series presents The Boomers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo in Blairsville. The Boomers play oldies and classic rock.
• Dan StoneRook Acoustic will perform at Chestnut Ridge, Party on the Patio from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Chestnut Ridge Resort, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191, ext. 116.
JUNE 3-4
• The 10th Annual Tractor & Truck Show will begin at 8 a.m. at the Dayton Fairgrounds, Route 839 South, Dayton. The event is hosted by the Smicksburg Antique Tractor & Machinery Club.
• The June 2023 Summer Slam Baseball Tournament will be held at the White Township Rec Complex, 497 East Pike, White Township. The tournament is up to three days and a guarantee of three games unless rain outs. All teams must register through http://www.whitetownshiprec.org/registration/.
• Historic Canal Days will be held throughout the Saltsburg community. The event features a parade, food, live bands, games and fireworks.
JUNE 4
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents The Community Youth Choir from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park Between Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. The Community Youth Choir is under the direction of Quintina Thomas.
JUNE 5-6
The Indiana players will hold auditions for their youth musical, “Press Start,” from 6 to 8 p.m. at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. “Press Start” transports us inside the bright, pixelated world of video games! When the famous characters we know and love run out of lives, they decide to put on a musical fundraiser that will help them raise gold rings and play on. Show dates are July 21, 22, 23 and 28, 29, 30. Cast size: 22 ore more, ages 6 to 18. No special requirements or experience necessary to audition! Please be prepared to sing a simple song (e.g. “Happy Birthday”). We are looking for one actor with tap dancing experience.
JUNE 7
The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will take place from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Mack Park, South 6th St. Entrance, Indiana. This is a producer-only farmers’ market in Indiana, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted
JUNE 8
• Indiana County Speaks Up will host a town hall meeting for the Saltsburg area from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Saltsburg Borough Office, 320 Point St., Saltsburg. Attend a town hall-type meeting and presentation on the 2022 Indiana County Speaks Up county-wide needs assessment survey results. Various dates and a Zoom option are available. Some of the items reviewed will be: Is Indiana County a good place to raise children? What were the ages of the survey respondents? Were there more men or women who answered? What do people think about child care in Indiana County? What services did people say need to be prioritized in the next five years? Attend this free event and see if you agree with the results.
•A Salamander Safari will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Rte 259, Penn Run. Join Park Educator, Lisa Meadows and intern, Blake Mauthe, to explore Laurel Run for salamanders and other critters! Please bring shoes that can get wet. An adult must attend with children. Meet at the park pffice. Preregistration is required by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ 3yh76fpe.
JUNE 9
• A reception for Indiana Art Association Annual Members Show will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The show features over 80 years of pro-am beauty and creativity. The public is invited to attend.
The Members Show runs thru July 1.
• Open mic night will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Resort, 132 Pine Ridge Rd., Blairsville. Bring your friends and show off your vocals! Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191 ext. 116.
JUNE 9–JULY 1
The Indiana Art Association will host its Annual Members Show at the Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This show is formerly known as “The Spring Show.” This exhibit, like each IAA exhibition, is an example of creative individuals coming together as a community. The Artists Hand is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
JUNE 9-10
A used book sale will be held at Grace Methodist Church 50 South 7th Street, Indiana, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
JUNE 10
• Summerfest at Levity Brewing will begin at 9 a.m. at 1380 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Taproom opens at 9 a.m. for 5K with Gingerbread Man; there will be games, music from bands, Black Ridge & Free Range, and of course beer!
• The Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, 7453 Rte. 403 Highway South, Dilltown. This is a free event celebrating the Herb of the Year, ginger! The event will feature vendors, area growers and nurseries, food, gardening tips and demonstrations and more! The event is being held in conjunction with The Herb Study Group of Indiana County.
• The 3rd Annual Flea Market & Vendor Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Novosel Center, 4145 Rte. 286 Highway West, Indiana. The sale benefits the Angels’ Wings Program! This is an outdoor event with lots of flea market vendors, craft booths, and small businesses to shop from, plus there will be food trucks, a basket raffle and Cat County radio will be there with their prize wheel.
• An All Together Now: Summer Reading Kick-Off Party will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Township Recreation Eagle’s Rest Pavilion, 497 E. Pike Rd., Indiana. Come out to celebrate the beginning of “All Together Now,” the Indiana Free Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program! We’ll have all sorts of activities for you to enjoy and have fun with your friends and family. We’ll also have a light lunch with hot dogs and summer refreshments! Registration is required for this event, otherwise, this event and our whole summer reading program is free and open to the public. Registration opens on May 22nd for this event and for both Terrific Tuesdays and Wonder Wednesdays. All Together Now, our 2023 summer reading program is free and open to the public, but registration is required for the different programs as we prepare activities and crafts for each one separately.
• The Boomers will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville. The Boomers play rock and roll. Patrons permitted to bring their own food as permitted by weather.
• The Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Black Ridge from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater. Black Ridge plays high energy original rock and roll.
• JS Project Acoustic will perform at Chestnut Ridge, Party on the Patio, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Chestnut Ridge Resort, 32 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191 ext. 116.
JUNE 11
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Side Effects from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South 6th Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. Side Effects play soft rock/classic rock and fiddle music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.