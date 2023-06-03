78026876

JUNE 5-11

“Carbine Williams” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Stewart, Wendell Corey and James Arness. The movie focuses on the history of the inventor of the famous rifle, his problems with the law, and his simple family life. For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.