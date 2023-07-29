EVERY TUESDAY
• Trivia Night will begin at 7 p.m. at Levity Brewing, 380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Rotating hosts include Resurrection Indiana, John Sokol and Ryan Sharp. Watch Levity’s social media feed for details on the weekly theme and host.
• Open Mic Night will take place from 8 to 11 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Stop by for a bite and a bit of homegrown talent.
• Recovery Bible Study will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana County Recovery Center, 574 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Recovery Bible Study is back with Pastor Katrina. Light refreshments will be served. We hope to see you here and please bring a friend.
EVERY WEDNESDAY
• Bender’s Trivia will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Spaghetti Benders, 563 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Call (724) 357-8822.
• Community Time in the Garden will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden at the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Community Time at the Indiana Community Garden is held every Wednesday and is for garden volunteers, plot owners and anyone who wants to learn more about gardening. All ages are welcome and a community garden team member will always be present.
• Kids Grow! IFL Gardening Club will be offered from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for our children aged 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main idea of this program, besides having fun, will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare to eat their own produce and some of the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. Contact the Indiana Free Library at (724) 465-8841.
• HitMix Bingo is held from 6:45 to 9 p.m. at Noble Stein Brewing Co., 1170 Wayne Ave., White Township. Each game features five rounds and it’s free to play. We play the songs and you mark the bingo cards. Play on your phone or get a printed card when the game starts. You don’t have to guess the song as we display the song title (and music videos) on the TVs. Play one round or all five rounds with the fifth round being a full-card game. Prizes go to the winners of each. Call (724) 810-8087.
EVERY WEDNESDAY AND SATURDAY
• Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m. Face coverings are required. Call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
• The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will be held from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mack Park, South Sixth Street entrance, Indiana; and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in the S&T Parking Lot, South Eighth and Church streets. This is a producer-only farmers’ market, offering fresh, local goods. EBT/SNAP, FMNP, debit, credit and cash accepted.
EVERY THURSDAY
• The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 Seventh St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. Call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
• Walk with a Doc will begin at 12:15 p.m. Turn a working lunch into a walking lunch. Walk a mile with a doctor from IRMC along the hospital trail. Held weekly on Thursdays between April and October, contingent on weather. Meet near the first directional sign, IRMC Drive off of South Sixth Street, Indiana. The event is organized by Indiana County Walking Decathlon. For more information, email bhauge@upstreetarchitects. com.
THE FIRST THURSDAY
Open Mic Night in the Taproom begins at 6 p.m. at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. The event will feature live music from a variety of local performers. Anyone is welcome to come sign up and perform. For more information, call (724) 427-5665.
THURSDAYS THROUGH AUG. 17
A Diabetes Self-Management Program will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Aging Services Inc., Oak Place, 1055 Oak St., Indiana. The Diabetes Self-Management Program is for individuals 60 and older. This free interactive class can help you learn to better manage your diabetes by giving support and helpful tools in order to live a healthier life. For more information, contact Aging Services at (724) 349-4500.
THE FIRST AND THIRD FRIDAY
Trivia Night will be held at Disobedient Spirits. Round up a team of one to four people to compete in five rounds of free trivia for sweet prizes and ultimate bragging rights. Questions begin at 6:30 p.m.
EVERY SATURDAY
• The Craft House at Indiana Free Library will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The Craft House is a self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Just stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Call (724) 465-8841.
• The Indiana Writers Club will meet from 11 a.m. to noon at The Artists Hand, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. The club meets weekly. All are welcome. Please bring a page of something you’ve written, any genre, which you will read. Others then will comment. If you plan to attend or have questions, contact Harry at hdeckeraz@gmail.com.
EVERY SUNDAY
The Indiana County Humane Society holds bingo at the Indiana Elks Lodge No. 931, 475 S. 13th St., Indiana.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; early bird games start at 6 p.m. One price admission includes all games. Call (724) 465-7387 or visit www.incohumanesociety.com.
SUNDAYS THROUGH AUG. 27
Community Yoga in the Garden will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the Indiana Community Garden, Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, Indiana. Come and flow in the Indiana Commmunity Garden. Enjoy the benefits of yoga in the free all-levels, all-ages event. Local yoga instructor Katie Reed will offer a 45-minute class for 10 weeks of summer. Bring a mat and water bottle.
JULY 29
• The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club will host a flea market from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana. Light refreshments will be available for sale. Parking is available in the church parking lot or along Water Street. All are welcome as club members sell old and new treasures to make room for more. Items include glassware, collectibles, household goods, pet items, holiday decorations and much more.
• Minestone will perform at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 5 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult; children are admitted free. Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. Event will take place as permitted by weather. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ungrapefulwinery or call (724) 675-8122.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents Jerry B & the Bonetones from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo, in Blairsville. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
• Mark Syster Live at Chestnut Ridge Party on the Patio will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort & Conference Center, 132 Pine Ridge Road, Blairsville. Reservations are encouraged by calling (724) 459-7191 ext. 116. Food and drink specials will be available.
JULY 30
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents The Bricks from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. For more information, contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673.
AUG. 3
Listening Sessions — PA’s Master Plan for Older Adults will begin at 10 a.m. at Aging Services, 1055 Oak St., Indiana. Aging Services Inc. will host listening sessions on Pennsylvania’s Master Plan for Older Adults — a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians.
The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the support they need to thrive and age in place.
Those interested in attending one of the listening sessions should RSVP by calling 1-800-753-8827.
AUG. 4
The Indiana Garden Club Flower Show will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Indiana County Conservation District, 435 Hamill Road, White Township. The event is free and open to the public.
AUG. 5
• Peachy Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the Smicksburg specialty shops, Smicksburg. This event features peach everything. A peachy little treat or a giant peach cobbler, you will find your peach treat in Smicksburg.
• The Life Rocks Festival will be held at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road, White Township, from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is a festival celebrating life. Everyone is welcome.
• Blairsville Summer Music Series presents The Boomers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Blairsville Amphitheater behind the gazebo, in Blairsville. For more information, call (724) 459-8588.
• Jerry B and the Bonetones will perform at at Ungrapeful Winery, 638 Turner Drive, Blairsville, from 6 to 9 p.m. There is an entrance fee per adult; children are admitted free.
Patrons are permitted to bring their own food. The event will take place as permitted by weather.
AUG. 6
Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 presents Pittsburgh Belairs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Memorial Park between South Sixth Street and Wayne Avenue, Indiana. For more information, contact Judy Holiday at (724) 840-7673.
AUG. 7-11
Grace Kids VBS “Stellar” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Grace Church, 50 S. 7th St., Indiana.
Launch kids on a cosmic quest where they’ll have a blast shining Jesus’ light to the world. Stellar rockets kids on an out-of-this-world adventure that’s light-years of faith-building fun. For kids pre-K (potty-trained) to fifth grade completed. Sign up at https://www.indianagrace.org/grace-kids-vbs/.
AUG. 10
The Saltsburg Farmers’ Market will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Canal Park, Saltsburg. The market features all home-grown, homemade and hand-crafted goods. PM or text/call (724) 840-0167 for more information.
AUG. 11
”Night at the Museum — A New Chapter” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana. Join the society for an entertaining evening traveling back in time. This is a free program.
