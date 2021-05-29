June 1-6
“Firecreek” will be shown at 1 p.m. at The Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater. Starring Jimmy Stewart, Henry Fonda and Inger Stevens, Stewart plays a mild-mannered part-time sheriff in a small town terrorized by Fonda and fellow plunderers.
For more information, call The Jimmy Stewart Museum at (724) 349-6112.
Wednesdays
Community Time in the Garden is held at the Indiana Community Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on the corner of Carter Avenue and South Sixth Street, working in the gardens. For more information, visit www.indianacommunitygardens.org.
Every Wednesday and Saturday
Cherryhill Township Fire/Rescue, 1442 N. Harmony Road, Penn Run, will hold bingo with doors opening at 4 p.m. and games starting at 6:45 p.m.
Face coverings are required. For more information, call Deb at (724) 285-6560.
Every Thursday
The Aultman Volunteer Fire Department, 58 7th St., Aultman, will hold bingo with doors opening at 5 p.m. and early birds at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call Jessica Kalgren at (724) 726-4040.
May 30
• Western Pennsylvania Memorial Day NIT will be held with girls’ softball tournaments played on various ballfields in Indiana County.
For more information, contact Tom Harley at (717) 465-1716 or visit https://moosefastpitchtournaments.com/events/western-pa-memorial-day- nit.
• BYOK morning wildlife kayak/canoe paddle will be held at 10 a.m. at the Yellow Creek State Park North Shore Pavillion, Penn Run. Join for a morning wildlife paddle on the lake to explore the inlets and around the dam to look for wildlife. You will need to bring your own kayak or canoe, U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket, whistle and current launch permit. The program is geared for adults, teens and children 12 and older. Anyone age 17 or younger must have a parent in the park, signed permission and follow instructions. Previous kayak experience is preferred. Bring binoculars if you have them. Additional rules will apply. For more information, call (724) 357-7913. Registration is required.
• An eagle and osprey watch with wildlife photographer Anthony Frazier will be held at 1 p.m. at Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, Penn Run. He is a well-known local wildlife photographer of ospreys and eagles in Westmoreland and Indiana counties. The event will include a nature talk about the birds and then participants will head out to observe around the park and will drive to different sections of the park as part of the event. Bring binoculars or borrow at the event. The program is geared for adults, teens and children ages 10 and older. Registration is required in advance. Additional rules apply. The program is weather dependent. For more information, call Lisa Meadows at Yellow Creek State Park, (724) 357-7913.
June 4-6
Historic Canal Days will be held at Canal Park, Saltsburg. Kick off summer at the annual festival with three days full of family-friendly fun, games, free concerts, food, a parade and fireworks. Admission is free. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/saltsburgcanaldays.
June 5-6
Indiana Rumble will be held with girls softball tournaments played on various ballfields in Indiana County. For more information, contact Tom Harley at (724) 396-2181.
June 5
• A flea market/vendor show will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Twolick Valley Rod and Gun Club, Cherry Tree. Vendors are needed. The event will include its first ever cornhole and horseshoe tournaments. For more information, call Barb at (724) 388-7353 or Chuck at (724) 388-3187.
• Saturday Farmers’ Market opening day will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at South 8th and Church streets, Indiana. There will be live music. For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.org
• Strawberry Saturday will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Smicksburg. Locally grown strawberries, strawberry ice cream desserts, strawberry jam and strawberry candles will be available at the event.
There will also be cakes, cobblers pies and cheesecake. For more information, visit Smicksburg Specialty Shops at www.smicksburg.net or call (814) 257-8553.
• Family Nature Palooza Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park, Indiana. Join the Children’s Advisory Commission for a fun filled, nature exploration day at Blue Spruce Park. There will be outside hiking and biking, live animals, games, fishing, a scavenger hunt and many more outside activities.
At 1 p.m. the Indiana County Decathlon committee will draw prizes for decathlon participants who posted their photos to the Facebook page with #ICDecathlon2021. For more information, call (724) 463-8200, ext. 8, or visit www.CACfamily events.com